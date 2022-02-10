CADILLAC — Climbing up the tree was easy. Getting down was another matter entirely.
Max, a 6-month-old kitten owned by 65-year-old Cadillac resident Darlene Crawford, recently found himself in a tough spot after climbing about 20-30 feet up a tree.
Crawford, who lives in Pheasant Ridge Estates, had been letting Max go outside to exercise and relieve some pent-up rambunctiousness.
On Sunday, Crawford let Max out around 9 a.m. and by the time she went to check on him 10 minutes later, he had climbed up a tree in her yard. She thinks he ventured up the tree in pursuit of some birds that were perched near the top.
Not sure what to do, Crawford reached out to her neighbors, friends and even called the fire department, which responded but couldn’t get near the kitten due to the orientation of the tree. They remained at the scene until dispatched to another incident in the city.
Eventually, one of Crawford’s co-workers at The Timbers Restaurant came up with a plan to throw a rope around a branch, tie an end to a bucket containing some tuna fish, and raise it to Max.
The plan worked like a charm, as Max immediately went for the tuna, at which point they safely lowered him to the ground.
All told, Max was in the tree about 14 hours, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Throughout the day and night, Crawford said she checked on him once every 10-15 minutes or so to make sure he was still alright. Neighbor Jean Miller also came out periodically to check on the cat.
“He was meowing all night. I tried meowing back to him but that didn’t help,” Miller chuckled.
Seeing Max at ground level once again was a huge relief. Crawford said she won’t be letting Max go outside anymore, at least for the time being.
