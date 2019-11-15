LAKE CITY — The next Single MOMM Event Night in Lake City is a special one, planned for Saturday, Nov. 16 from 5-7 p.m. under the heading of “Friendsgiving.‘
Single moms are warmly invited to the “friendsgiving‘ event on the campus of Lake City Christian Reformed Church. The evening will include meeting other single moms, free childcare, giveaways (including bill payment up to $500, room in house painted free, turkey dinners), and a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. There is also lots of fellowship with people who care about you.
Register at www.singlemomm.org/lakecityeventnight.
