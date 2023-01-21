LAKE CITY — Lake City resident George Higgins has developed a lot of skills in his lifetime.
From performing as an acrobat with his parents in the circus to learning how to fly a plane, Higgins seemingly done it all. But no matter where his journey has taken him, Higgins has always found his way back to his first passion: firearms.
“I just like guns and I like fixing guns,” Higgins said.
Higgins’ interest in guns began when he was a teenager. At 14 years old, he started working with his uncle Lloyd Tooley in a gun shop in Kalamazoo.
“Mechanical stuff I liked,” Higgins said. “We did a lot of fishing tackle repair, and I repaired a whole lot of fishing reels.”
Before he took his first steps towards becoming a gunsmith, Higgins helped in the circus. Born in 1928 in Grand Rapids, Higgins said his parents were aerial artists who taught him to be an acrobat.
The early part of Higgins’ life was spent trying to survive the Great Depression. He said there was no food and experienced hunger many times.
“We had nothing to eat or drink,” Higgins said. “I was dry heaving once and my dad said go throw up in the stove. There was nothing to throw up because I hadn’t had food for three days.”
Coming out of the Great Depression, Higgins would find himself in a boys’ home after being taken away from his family by juvenile authorities. Higgins said he was then taken to Battle Creek by an aunt and uncle and started school in the fourth school.
Since his father didn’t believe in it, Higgins said he didn’t go to school while he was in the circus. Once in school, it was time to get up to speed with the other students.
“I had a hard time catching up, but I did it,” he said.
After his aunt and uncle passed away, Higgins would find himself in the custody of another aunt and uncle in Kalamazoo. Soon after, he started working with his uncle in a gun shop called Miller and Boerman.
“Miller and Boerman is a highlight really because that’s what got me started in guns with my uncle,” he said.
When World War II started, Higgins joined the Michigan State Troopers at the age of 15. Though you were supposed to be 16 to join, Higgins said the first sergeant knew him pretty well and let him join early.
“Just about every male wanted to get in the military and wanted to kill the Japanese,” he said. “So, when I had a chance to go into the Michigan State Troopers, I did.”
After 22 months, Higgins joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 years old and later become a combat engineer. As a combat engineer, Higgins said he rebuilt generators to help run radios and lights.
While he didn’t see much combat, Higgins said he could hear artillery coming and going. He also had a close encounter where his convoy was shot at.
“The communists shot at us and we had to jump out of the trucks and get into a ditch on the side of the road,” he said. “It wasn’t serious combat, but enough to kind of scare the crap out of you.”
After two years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, the war was over and Higgins said they were sent home. For him, home was back in Kalamazoo at the gun shop with a 7.7 mm Arisaka Japanese rifle he was allowed to take.
While he did go to school to be a gunsmith, Higgins said it was mostly his uncle who ended up teaching a lot of what he knows today.
“Uncle Lloyd is the reason I’ve accomplished what I have right now,” he said.
Higgins would spend the next 18 years installing new barrels, cutting threads, turning barrels on lathes and making stocks.
When the gun shop went broke, Higgins said he salvaged what parts he could and leased an old school house. In 1976, he started his own gun shop called On Target.
“I had to do something to make a living, so that’s why I started it,” he said.
The name of his new business was voted on by his customers. Higgins said he wrote out several names on a paper and had visitors select which one they thought would be the most successful.
Higgins said the shop would become one of the biggest in the state. During his 10 years as the owner, Higgins said he always had a good experience working at the shop.
“I always had good employees and they liked me,” he said. “And I was my own boss.”
In 1986, Higgins said he sold the shop and moved to Lake City in pursuit of another interest: flying.
Decades earlier, Higgins said he earned his pilot license and obtained a 1939 Aeronca chief as his first plane. When an airplane show called Dawn Patrol was in town, Higgins decided to come to the city and stay.
Guns continued to be a part of Higgins’ life once he moved to Lake City. While maintaining a small shop, Higgins said he has built up a large collection of weapons from different time periods, including the Revolutionary War, Civil War and both World Wars.
“The 1870s was probably my favorite period (for guns),” he said. “They are considerably simpler than our stuff today.”
As one might expect, Higgins does also enjoy shooting guns. As a trained marksman, Higgins said he has been involved in numerous shooting competitions and has accumulated dozens of awards.
“We had to cast our own bullets (at the shop),” Higgins said. “I couldn’t afford to shoot if I didn’t cast my own bullets.”
With his 95th birthday coming in March, Higgins is prepared to pass along with his shop to the next generation of gunsmiths and collectors. Bill Mosher Sr. and his son Bill Mosher Jr. are set to take over the shop when Higgins passes away.
To keep the history of Higgins’ gun collection alive, Mosher Jr. said he’d like to also allow students to visit the shop when they learn about the history of different wars.
“I want to offer kids the opportunity to see something that they wouldn’t see anywhere else,” he said. “I want to kind of make history more real and give them a connection to the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.