From forest fires to fishing

CADILLAC — Joshua Veal's career at the National Forest Service has stretched from bats to battalions.
The new public affairs officer for the Huron-Manistee National Forest didn't start out in a communications role—he started out "fighting fire, fixing recreation areas, cleaning toilets and picking up trash," as the press release announcing his arrival notes. In the early days, he also worked on wildlife and bat surveys.
That was back in his home state of Tennessee, in 1998, at the Cherokee National Forest. He later moved to Northern California (it's snowier than you think) to work at the Klamath National Forest after a stint at the Modoc National Forest. He worked in fire prevention, serving as Battalion Chief for the Goosenest District of the Klamath National Forest before moving into the supervisor's office and eventually becoming a public affairs officer.
Now, Veal is a little bit closer to home and excited about the recreational opportunities in the new forest for which he'll act as spokesman.
"I'd love to get back into fishing," he told the Cadillac News (his "paw paw" taught him how).
"Fire season always coincided with fishing season," he said ruefully. "So I never really got a chance to do much because California has a lot of fire."
Veal has been on the job for the Huron-Manistee National Forest since June. He is only just now about to move into his newly purchased home, which he bought with his wife, who is also a forest service employee.
"Your real estate market is hopping," he remarked.
Professionally, Veal said he's still learning about the forest and the issues that matter here. He knows he'll be spending some time learning more about how prescribed burns work in Michigan.
"I'm really excited to learn about the different ecosystems here and how they respond to fire," Veal said.
One of his first moves on the job was to set up a Twitter account for the Huron-Manistee National Forest. He said it's a useful tool for getting the word out about prescribed burns and for emerging incidents.
Veal said another one of his goals is to develop and establish good relationships with community groups and residents.
"I gotta tell you, I really love Michigan. I've been here two months. And the beauty is amazing. I love being near water," Veal said.
