CADILLAC — It was already a headscratcher that a reality TV show about cars was filming in the Mekong River in Cambodia and Vietnam.
“Why are the car guys filming on a waterway?‘ you might have mused while clicking the “play‘ button on the latest episode of the Amazon series “The Grand Tour,‘ titled “The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen.‘
Then a possible Cadillac connection popped on-screen.
A white boat bearing the word “Scarab‘ in the brand’s distinctive font zipped into view. Richard Hammond, one of the stars of the show, was at the helm and soon battled to park it, lamenting that he’d meant to introduce it as the boat viewers might remember from the TV show “Miami Vice.‘
“It’s pointy, which means it’s a fast boat,‘ Hammond quipped of the older-model Scarab, which he said he paid 23,000 pounds for (about USD 30,000).
One of his co-stars both teased him for and complimented him on his choice.
“Hammond, you have accidentally chosen quite a good boat ... if you were on the inter-coastal waterway in Miami,‘ Jeremy Clarkson said in the first few minutes of the program, which saw the three stars traversing the Mekong River in boats that were ill-equipped for parts of the job. (If you haven’t seen the show, that’s a running gag; the hosts pick vehicles, then operate them in an ill-advised manner.)
And Christophe Lavigne, president of U.S. Brands for Groupe Beneteau, isn’t complaining. Groupe Beneteau owns the Scarab brand and builds the modern boats here in Cadillac.
“My kids and (the Cadillac News) showed me the video and I loved it because it’s good advertisement for us,‘ Lavigne said.
The hijinks are a good fit for the Scarab Jetboat brand, which Lavigne says would be a Red Bull if it were a beverage, a cheetah if it were an animal and a Hemsworth if it were a personality.
The Cadillac News asked Lavigne if the company had been involved in providing the boat for “The Grand Tour‘ and if the boat used on the show had been built here in town.
Alas, no.
“It was effectively a Wellcraft Scarab made a long time ago by our company,‘ Lavigne said.
The original Scarabs were built by Wellcraft, which Groupe Beneteau now owns. Wellcraft still makes a Scarab line, but in 2013 the parent company created Scarab Jetboats, a new brand.
“It’s a cool product,‘ Lavigne said. “You go fast, you look good,‘ he said, citing the Scarab’s historic placement on “Miami Vice‘ and “Baywatch.‘
In the case of the Scarab boat used in “The Grand Tour,‘ Lavigne estimated it at 20-25 years old and said it would have been built in Florida.
“It was made in probably ‘95 to 2000, I would bet, and in good shape,‘ Lavigne said. “If you take care of them, they can last forever.‘
The Scarab’s appearance on “The Grand Tour,‘ “Miami Vice‘ and “Baywatch‘ are far from Groupe Beneteau’s only appearances on screens big and small.
A Glastron boat was used in an old James Bond movie. Another Glastron boat was used in a Batman movie. A FourWinns boat is being used in an insurance advertisement. A Scarab boat even made its mark behind-the-scenes in a recent James Bond movie, when filmmakers asked the company to make a boat designed to carry cameras so they could film a car chase from the Tiber River in Rome.
In the modern era, getting a boat on-screen often means paying to put it there as a form of advertising. In the case of the Scarab boats used in the 2015 James Bond film “Spectre,‘ Lavigne said the company provided the boat to the producers free-of-charge, including the modifications, then arranged for an Italian boat dealer to sell the boat at a special price due to its association with the film.
This might not be the company’s last brush with the entertainment world, either.
Lavigne said the company is considering an offer to purchase a license to produce a 007-branded boat, an offer the company received because the Bond character used Glastron boats in previous films.
