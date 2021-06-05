From Memorial Day to Labor Day an average of 7 people are killed daily in teen driver-related crashes

If you are the parent or guardian of a teen driver, you should know this time of year is a dangerous one.
Nationwide, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers.
With restrictions starting to be lifted in Michigan, AAA of Michigan said it likely will mean many young inexperienced drivers will be spending more time on the road as they try to reconnect with their friends after the long pandemic year.
"This increases the chances that they’re involved in a crash, and for every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.
Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens ages 16 to 19. AAA reported six teens are killed each day in entirely preventable crashes. Teen drivers also are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be killed in a crash. Even the best and brightest teens have an increased risk of being involved in a deadly crash.
Nationwide, an average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes with 636 of those occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day. AAA also reported more than 7,000 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2019 to 2019, which equates to more than seven people a day each summer compared to the six people a day the rest of the year.
In Michigan, AAA reported an average of 22 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes during this time. On average, 73 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes every year and nearly 25 of those occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day. During the past 10 summers, AAA reported 247 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes.
“Teens lack the experience, skills and maturity of a seasoned driver, which contribute to an increase in the chance that there will be a deadly outcome, not just for the teen driver, but also for any passenger as well as others on the road,‘ Woodland said. “So we all have a vested interest in ensuring that teens are safe behind the wheel.‘
Knowing that teen drivers are more at-risk during the summers means understanding those risks is even more important.
When it comes to risky habits, driving with passengers, driving at night, not wearing a safety belt, speeding, distracted driving, drowsy driving and impaired driving are the biggest parents and guardians need to be aware of.
Teen drivers' crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers so it is important to set limits and enforce them. Likewise, teen passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second.
Many teens admit to interacting with their phone and in-car infotainment systems while behind the wheel despite clear dangers, AAA reported. It is important to make a family rule covering these and other distractions that everyone abides by.
Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue and impaired drivers on the roads. With that in mind, parents and guardians should limit the time their novice driver spends behind the wheel at night.
Not using a safety belt can get you a ticket, but wearing one will reduce the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash. Make sure it is a rule that everyone in the vehicle buckles up for every trip, according to AAA.
The saying speed kills is especially true for teen drivers as speed is the leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teens need to follow the posted speed limit and parents should set a good example and strong rules, according to AAA.
When it comes to how parents talk to their teen drivers about driving safety, AAA reported talking early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, including speeding, impairment and distracted driving. Parents or guardians must teach by example and minimize risky behavior when driving.
It also is important to establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers. Parents or guardians also should conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teens. Finally, it is important to enroll teens in both online and in-person driving courses.
