CADILLAC — Change is brewing in downtown Cadillac.
Where quilting machines were once sold, coffee will instead be on offer.
For more than three decades, Cadillac has had a quilting store downtown. For the past six years, there's been a quilting shop at 115 North Mitchell Street and it's been owned by Julie Dunkel.
Dunkel, of Paris, Michigan, opened Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center in Cadillac because the previous quilting store downtown had been successful.
Now, she's packing up her business and leaving the downtown district for Plett Road, near the roundabout with 13th Street.
In early September, the city of Cadillac's marijuana business selection committee approved an adult-use (recreational) business license for Fresh Coast Provisioning, which plans to open in the basement of 115 North Mitchell Street (with an entrance facing Lake Cadillac and the police department).
Dunkel wasn't happy when she found out about it.
"(Just) because the state sets guidelines for their ventilation, it doesn't mean it's not going to get into the fabric," Dunkel said. "And I can't sell fabric that smells like marijuana. I know they're not smoking it down there. But the aroma is very strong these days, more so than what it used to be."
Dunkel, who had previously been on a five-year lease but opted for a one year lease when the building was sold to John and Mike Kolarevic, said she'd been expecting to extend the lease. But shortly after complaining about her soon-to-be downstairs neighbors (they share a back stairwell), Dunkel received an eviction notice—she needs to be out by Dec. 1, right when she would otherwise be selling sewing machines for Christmas.
"I survived COVID," Dunkel said, referring to the governor's "Stay Home" order. "And now I can't survive marijuana."
Dunkel lamented the loss of the store for downtown Cadillac. She said she sends a lot of customers to downtown restaurants and shops.
Indeed, patrons that were at the store when the Cadillac News recently stopped by were all from out-of-town. Dunkel was having a sale to try to raise the money needed to pay for movers and to make improvements at her new facility, which she estimated will cost about $15,000.
Landlord John Kolarevic wouldn't comment on the eviction.
Dunkel speculated that a vape store would replace her quilting shop, since the Fresh Coast Provisioning owners also own GT Vapor.
Not true, Fresh Coast Provisioning CEO Nick Piedmonte told the Cadillac News.
Instead, Fresh Coast Provisioning has formed a "strategic partnership" with Higher Grounds Trading Company, the Traverse City coffee company with a coffee bar in the Grand Traverse Village Commons.
"It's going to have a really cool vibe to it," Piedmonte said. "When the space became available, we kind of kicked around what we thought were some cool ideas. They kind of jumped all over it."
For older quilters, there's an upside to Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center's new location next to Creative Embroidery; more parking. Some of Dunkel's older clientele don't like parking on Mitchell Street but then struggle to make it up the back steps to the shop if they park in the public lot behind the building, she said.
Reporter's note: Dunkel signed the lease for the new building while the Cadillac News was in the store. The reporter served as a witness to the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.