CADILLAC — For those who’ve lived in Cadillac long enough, the idea of sledding becomes synonymous with one location — Diggins Hill.
For many years, Diggins Hill has been one of the most popular sledding sites in the Cadillac area; it’s steep enough to give riders some thrills, and also safe enough for sledders of all ages to enjoy.
It isn’t just the great sledding, however, that Diggins Hill has been known for over the years.
The early history of the hill is intertwined with the early history of the city’s waterworks system.
According to Cadillac News records, in 1893 a franchise was granted to W.W. Cummer to furnish Cadillac’s water supply for 30 years.
As part of this project, the old wooden mains that had been used to transport water throughout the city were replaced with iron pipes, and a large water stand pipe was built on one of the highest elevations in the city and this was kept filled with water at all times to guard against any mishap to the water pumps or engine.
That same year, Cummer made an informal proposition to donate the ground immediately surrounding the new water tower to the city for a public park, on condition that a good graveled road should be built to it and around the park. Later on, Cummer and the Diggins family — of which multiple members were in the lumber business with Cummer — donated a considerable amount of land on the high point of the city near the old water tower and this became known as standpipe hill and later as Diggins Park.
The stand pipe on Diggins Hill later was abandoned and reports were that during World War I, because of a shortage of metal, the structure was torn down for scrap.
In the decades following the stand pipe’s removal, the park underwent a series of improvements to make it an attraction for outdoor recreation, including skiing, sledding, tobogganing and tennis.
Some of the biggest changes to the park occurred in the 1920s, when the Cadillac Winter Sports Association was formed.
The association appointed special committees to spearhead various projects around the city, including the grading of Diggins Hill to allow it to be used both for skiing and tobogganing.
“The city has already authorized closing of portions of two streets which are not used for winter traffic, thus giving Cadillac one of the best natural tobogganing and skiing sites within any city of the state,” reads a Cadillac Evening News article from Oct. 12, 1927, when work was just getting started.
As part of the project, a toboggan slide was built. This slide was used for a period of at least a dozen years and was quite popular. There was a large wooden structure built on Diggins Hill near where the mound for a ski tow later was constructed. Tobogganers could take their toboggans up to the top of this ramp, which had wooden sides and was iced, place their toboggans in a trough and head northward around a big curve ending up on Plett Street. Speeds of up to 75 miles per hour were reportedly reached by tobogganers on this slide.
In January of 1929, the first winter carnival was held at Diggins park. The event included a queen, tobogganing, skiing, snow-shoeing with hockey at the Lincoln rink.
This event lasted a number of years, and was a big affair in the city.
“To all appearances Cadillac has its share of winter sports devotees and winter sports fans if the number of persons, both young and old, who turned out for the carnival parade and program Saturday afternoon in the teeth of a bitter southeast wind is any indication,” reads Cadillac Evening News coverage of the event in 1931. “From Mitchell Street where dog races and the parade led off activities to the toboggan hill where the coronation of the winter queen, tobogganing, coasting, snowshoeing and skiing events took place and finally to the Lincoln rink where a grand march and skating brought the afternoon’s program to a close, carloads of enthusiastic citizens followed to watch and approve.”
In the 1930s, a small ski jump was built at the park, along with a large hockey rink that was lighted up at night for evening matches. The city’s toboggan slide also was being put in order after being repaired and several dangerous curves were eliminated.
By November of 1937, more extensive plans were underway.
The skating rink in Diggins Park expanded from 40,000 square feet to 57,000 square feet. About 15,000 square feet was taken up by the hockey rink.
A former railroad boxcar was obtained and was used as a shelter house. A small concession booth was built in one end of it.
In 1938, the toboggan slide was shortened somewhat as the upward part had deteriorated.
In the 1940s, the Cadillac Youth Recreation Association conducted an expanded skiing program at Diggins Park, improving the hill, installing an early ski tow with the help of Caberfae, then later erecting another tow at a location a little further west.
In 1959, an electric powered ski-tow was provided for Diggins Park, ski-runs were graded and lights installed for night operation.
A new warming house with flush toilets was constructed at the Diggins Rink in 1965. That same year, snowmobiling was prohibited at Diggins Park following reports that the vehicles were being used to run on the ski hill and the skating rinks, a situation which could jeopardize the safety of a skier or skater using the facilities.
The ski tow was in operation on an occasional basis due to the volunteer efforts of Harold Bassett, who spent his off-duty time from the Cadillac Fire Department running the mechanism. Hilbert (Hy) Elenbaas of 220 E. North St. volunteered his time to recondition the warming buildings at the skating rink.
The hill was re-contoured in 1967 and new poles, tow house and modern tow equipment was placed in use in 1968.
Over the years, some features of the park fell into disrepair and eventually were removed, including the ice rink, toboggan slide, tow ropes and other skiing infrastructure.
The tennis courts remained, although by the 2000s, these also had begun to show significant signs of wear.
In 2007, a group of citizens met with city officials to discuss a plan to revitalize Diggins Hill. Organizers were energized to update the park in part by their memories of skating, skiing, tobogganing and playing tennis there as children.
In October of that year, the aptly named Diggins Hill Committee was declared an official committee of the city. Along with that, the city began managing an account with money raised for the project.
“Obviously there is a lot of support for the project and now that council designated it a formal committee, staff is going to focus on assisting with the project,” said Cadillac City Manager Pete Stalker at the time.
The first phase of the plan was to rehabilitate the tennis courts, and in 2010, the Cadillac City Council voted 4-0 to accept a bid for $126,000 from Fenstermacher Asphalt and Paving of Big Rapids to do just that.
Funding to pay for this project came from donations from the Weidner family, Cadillac Area Rotary Club, area residents, the City of Cadillac and others.
At the time, additional plans for the park included installing an electric drinking fountain, an enclosure for weather, portable toilets, landscaping and signage. Other potential developments included a Bark Park and a disc golf course.
In 2011, it was announced that the Cadillac Kiwanis Club was donating up to $10,000 for the construction of the disc golf course.
The course, which was completed that summer, includes 18 baskets, 4 by 8 tee pads and nine pedestal-mounted trash canisters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.