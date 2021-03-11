From toothbrushes to roofs

CADILLAC — The last time I sat on a United Way allocation panel, it was 2019. I was pregnant with my daughter and worried about the kind of world she'd be born into. I was also worried about a friend with a lifetime disability who falls through the cracks when she needs help.
I was concerned about people at the margins; people who struggle and need help but don't meet some seemingly arbitrary definition.
On Wednesday morning, I sat again on a United Way panel designed to help the organization decide how to allocate funds to nonprofits and charities that serve people in Wexford and Missaukee Counties.
This time, my experience as a new mom informed everything I heard from applicants.
I pictured how their programs affect people throughout their lifetimes; I imagined a birds-eye view of Wexford and Missaukee County families receiving help at just the right point in their lives.
There was a program from Oasis that helps parents learn how to be parents to children from birth to age five. The presentation from Executive Director Amber Herlein spoke to me perhaps most profoundly because I recalled how helpful the Healthy Futures program was when my daughter was born. Though the programs are different, I remember very well the relief I felt getting help with breastfeeding in my own home when the Healthy Futures nurse visited me.
It was through that lens that I viewed the parenting home visiting program; one as a mom who knows how comforting it is to receive help within your own domain.
Fast forward a few years and there's Community Hope's backpack program, which sends home meals and snacks to school-age kids in Lake City. The program also provides supplies to kids in crisis, such as those who are suddenly removed from their homes, serving kids from infancy through their teen years.
For teens, there were requests from the YMCA's Teen Center and Staircase Youth Services, both of which help teens find a safe place to be, but from different angles.
Meanwhile, Friends Ministry's Helping Hands program, which helps homeowners repair their residences, struck me as the sort of program that can help stabilize a community.
Any of the children helped by the other programs might find themselves with a home-repair need at the exact wrong time.
Fortunately, we have Helping Hands to step in.
I'm a homeowner/mortgage-payer now, but for most of my adulthood, I couldn't afford to buy a house. Listening to Friends Ministry's Pastor Jeremy Snyder talk about the Helping Hands program, I felt keenly how important it is to have a resource like that in the community. I see it as something that provides a safety net, encouraging people to pursue homeownership and potentially protecting property values; in that way, I can see how a program like this could reap benefits for the whole community.
Of course, I'm just one person, and there were others on my panel who brought their own perspective to the five programs that presented to us (other panels heard from other programs).
I appreciated how Heidi Hall from Lakeside Charlie's was detail-oriented; Carrie Ferguson, the executive director of the Cadillac Housing Commission, offered great depth of experience with social programs and powerful insight into which programs might have ramifications the rest of us wouldn't consider; and Megan Viecelli from 9 and 10 News was wonderfully gracious and supportive towards the applicants. Sharease Beaudet, from the United Way Board, served us well as leader, keeping us on track and asking clarifying questions of us.
I remember in 2019, I wished I could fund all the programs and I felt anxious about whether my own perspective was good enough, feeling sure that others in the community knew more than I did and that their voices were more important than mine. I feel a little less anxious about that now. Becoming a parent has made me feel more certain of some things; the sanctity of home, the need to to give and receive affection, the right to belong somewhere. That was the hardest part of the allocation program this year. Every organization that came before my panel spoke to those very basic, primal issues. The community needs them.
