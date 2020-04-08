Fuel prices continue downward trend during pandemic

Fuel prices in the country, state, and Cadillac area continue to fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAA of Michigan reported on Monday fuel prices had fallen 11 cents when compared to the price for a gall of regular unleaded last week. Michigan drivers are paying an average of $1.62 per gallon as of Monday, according to AAA.
That is the lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel since February 2016 and AAA said it is 67 cents less than this time last month and $1.18 less than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $24 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is a discount of $20 from when prices were their highest last July, according to AAA.
Locally, Wexford County had the lowest per gallon average cost at $1.34, followed by Missaukee County ($1.384), Lake County ($1.495) and Osceola County ($1.526). The national average Monday for a gallon of regular unleaded was $1.929, according to AAA.
Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19. In its weekly report, the Energy Information Administration released new data that showed gas demand decreased significantly — from 8.8 million barrels per day to 6.7 million barrels per day. According to EIA’s historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993.
On April 3, AAA reported 33 states averaged under $2 per gallon.
Additionally, AAA reported domestic crude prices increased from $20.31 to $25.32 per barrel last week amid reports of Saudi Arabia and Russia reaching a truce on their crude price war. Although the announcement has helped lift prices, crude prices are expected to remain low as the global impact of COVID-19 continues to increase.
"As more Americans practice social distancing, gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push pump prices lower," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.
Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
