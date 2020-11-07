CADILLAC — Even during an election season as tumultuous and stressful as 2020 was, people were able to maintain a sense of levity.
In Cadillac, alongside signs advocating for or against candidates on local, state and national levels, silly signs and those showing support for essential workers were visible on Election Day.
On one doorstep, someone had used a pumpkin to carve a message about their preferred presidential candidate.
Some houses had signs that implored voters to seek assistance from the Almighty to get through this troubled period in American history.
Still others extolled the virtues of grilled beef and pork products.
One house, in particular, had an even more misanthropic message on their front lawn — one suggesting that a better option for president would be of the four-legged variety.
Other homes used the election as an opportunity to show support for health care workers and other essential workers who've put their lives on the line in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the most popular farcical signs for sale on Amazon this year included one that says "ALL HAIL MEGATRON, GLOBAL DOMINATION," along with "ANY FUNCTIONING ADULT 2020," and "Brennan and Dale 2020, 'Do You Wanna Do Karate In The Garage'" (a reference to the comedy movie "Step Brothers.")
