Funding for state snowmobile trails, Manistee River bridge in Mesick part of recent budget bill

MESICK — Recently funding was secured that will help keep the state’s snowmobile system open including a portion running through Wexford County.
Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, applauded the Senate’s passage of an end-of-the-year budget bill that included $3.5 million for state snowmobile trail development and maintenance, including repairs to the trestle bridge across the Manistee River in Mesick.
“This funding was sorely needed to enhance and maintain our state’s wonderful system of snowmobile trails. Snowmobiling is a treasured part of our Pure Michigan winter recreation and heritage,” Vanderwall said. “It also provides a seasonal economic boost to our local communities, especially across Northern Michigan, which welcome riders from across the state and beyond that seek the great adventures offered by our amazing trails.”
Snowmobilers spend more than $1 billion on snowmobiling activity, equipment and vacationing in the state of Michigan each year, according to the American Council of Snowmobile Associations.
The budget supplemental, known as House Bill 4398, would allocate $2.2 million to the Department of Natural Resources’ restricted Snowmobile Trail Improvement Fund for grants to replace trail grooming equipment and $1.3 million to repair the trestle bridge over the Manistee River in Mesick. The bridge is an old train trestle that will be refurbished, and a new deck will be installed.
Michigan is home to a more than 6,500-mile snowmobile trail system open from Dec. 1 through March 31 each year and is considered one of the best in the country.
“Getting this bridge repaired and open is huge. Restoring and opening this 200-foot span over the Manistee River will connect multiple recreational trail systems and create new opportunities for people to explore many miles of trails,” Vanderwall said. “This opportunity will bring new snowmobilers and outdoor enthusiasts through the area and more visitors to our local businesses. This trestle project has been a needed fix for a very long time, so I am very excited to see this funding come through.”
Trail maps, permit purchasing information, and more can be found at michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
