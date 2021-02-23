Fundraiser asks residents to guess when the Lions shack will sink

CADILLAC — The first beacon of spring has been out on Lake Cadillac since late January and it soon will fall into the lake's frigid waters.
This beacon, however, is bright yellow and a person can’t help but be drawn to it as it sticks out against the white snow like a bug light on a summer night.
For more than a decade, the Cadillac Lions Club has placed a shack on the ice during the late winter. For more than a decade, that shack has helped residents to have a little fun. The money raised from the fundraiser also helps the Lions Club provide glasses, hearing aids and more for those in need.
Again the brightly painted shack is on the lake and people have until Feb. 28 to buy tickets and make the right guess about when the shack will fall through the ice. The person who comes closest to the correct date and time the shack naturally sinks into the lake will win $1,000. The second-place winner will win $200. In the event of a tie, the money will be divided equally.
Cadillac Lions First Vice President Tim Anderson said the shack sink date has varied over the years. He said one year it sunk before the end of ticket sales, but the shack also has sunk well into April. While ticket sales are not as good as in previous years due to COVID-19 and the gathering restrictions put in place, as a result, Anderson said the money raised will go to support the local community.
Tickets are $3 apiece, two for $5 or five for $10 and can be purchased by contacting the Lions Club through the Cadillac Lions Shack Facebook page or any Cadillac Lions member. The Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/Cadillac-Lions-Shack-213686762175552.
The Cadillac Lions Club resurrected an old tradition to help raise money for its various philanthropic endeavors throughout the year. During the 1940s and 1950s, city residents were accustomed to cars being placed on the ice with a similar purpose. With the environmental impact of sinking a vehicle in a lake, the Lions decided to switch to an all-wood shack.
Originally the shack was called a shanty, but after someone threatened to sue the Lions Club, Anderson said it was called shack moving forward. Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight March 15. This deadline includes Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
To help ensure the exact time is known, Anderson said the Lions Club was allowed to place a camera on the top of the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion at Cadillac Commons. The Lions Club also has the blessing of the DNR to leave the shack out on the ice past the March 15 deadline for removal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.