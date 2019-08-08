CADILLAC - Friday at midnight hundreds of participants will be welcomed to the annual, 24-hour Relay for Life event at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Cadillac.
The community fundraising walk is comprised of individuals and teams who raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Team members take turns walking, keeping at least one team member on the track for the duration.
"Please join us Friday at midnight to celebrate the lives of survivors and what they've overcome," said Karen Keesler of Cadillac, a cancer survivor and advocate. "We also remember loved ones lost and honor those who are fighting. My life has changed because of Relay for Life...I don't believe that I would still be here if it wasn't for the funding for research from the American Cancer Society."
Keesler said the event is also important as a place to meet other survivors and give them encouragement.
The event includes vendors and crafters on site and a full schedule of games and activities, including music, a Karaoke contest, a pizza party and meals.
At 10 p.m. on Saturday the Luminary Ceremony will be held with candles in paper lanterns lining the track. Each lantern bears a name and each light is a symbol of hope, consolation or a memroy.
The event is sponsored by the American Cancer Society of Wexford-Missaukee-Osceola counties and is free and open to the public from midnight Friday, Aug. 9 through noon Saturday, Aug. 10.
