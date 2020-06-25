LAKE CITY — Veterans who live in Missaukee County and are having some trouble making ends meet can get some of their needs paid for through grant dollars.
Missaukee County recently was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, with the money intended to go peacetime and wartime veterans, "service members, dependents, or survivors who reside in Missaukee County, for vehicle repairs, home repairs, childcare if the veteran is deemed an essential worker, medical expenses, and food/personal cares assistance, as well as other needs determined emergent."
Veterans and other eligible people can get up to $1,500 in help; the maximum food benefit is $500. However, the grant dollars aren't availalbe as direct cash to the veteran. Instead, the money will go to the vendor who is providing a service to the veteran. For example, if your roof needs a repair, the grant money would go straight to the contractor who is fixing your roof.
In a news release, the county said additional details, including an application, are located online at the following address: http://missaukee.org/departments/veterans_affairs/index.html.
You can also contact Veteran Services Officers Elizebeth Cuddington (at 517-290-8789 or ecuddington@michiganlegion.org) or Eric David (517-897-0855 or edavid@michiganlegion.org).
Office hours at the Missaukee County Veterans Services Office are currently by appointment only.
Call Elizebeth or Eric at the numbers above to schedule an appointment.
Hard copies of the guidelines and application form will also be available at the Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 South Canal Street, Lake City.
