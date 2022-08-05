CADILLAC — Another instrument has made its way into the Cadillac Sound Garden. Visitors can now play the Funghi Phone to their heart’s content.
The Funghi Phone, which is a large, dome-shaped tongue drum, was recently purchased by the Garden Club with the help of a grant from the Cadillac Arts Council. Club member Leslie Hoover said the addition was made to expand on the sound garden’s toddler area.
“There’s a sand table and a little garden with some peppers and tomatoes for them,” she said. “And we wanted them to have a musical instrument that was at their height that they could reach, because the other instruments we have are too tall for toddlers.”
Children can use the Funghi Phone’s wooden mallet to play about 10 different notes. Hoover believes developing a sense of creativity is important at a young age, and said the sound garden is a place where children can learn about music and practice fine motor skills.
Although it’s designed for little ones, Hoover said anyone can stop by and play the Funghi Phone. Since starting the sound garden, Hoover has seen the space draw a lot of community attention and foot traffic. She said the club’s Facebook page receives a lot of positive feedback from visitors and permanent residents who have passed through the garden. The club’s intention for the garden was to create a tranquil space surrounded by nature, and she feels they’ve achieved just that.
“People have a quiet place to sort of meditate, to get in touch with nature, to really feel inspired,” she said. “It’s part of the walkway around the lake as well and sort of connects various areas of the city, and every time you’re there, there’s always people using it of all ages.”
Every instrument that’s added to the sound garden is first planned and developed by the Cadillac Garden Club. Hoover said they often try to pair the additions with some type of grant funding, because larger-scale instruments can be very pricey.
Garden Club members also work to maintain the wide variety of flowers and grasses around the sound garden as well. Hoover said the club meets on the second Saturday of the month to help keep the space neat and well-weeded. Members of the community are welcome to join in the cleanup effort, and are encouraged to bring along their favorite pair of gloves and a gardening tool.
“All ages are welcome, and it is a great opportunity to meet others and enjoy the outdoors,” Hoover said.
The next round of maintenance is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.