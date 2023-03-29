Future of Northwood Hotel uncertain after redevelopment plan falls through

CADILLAC — The future of the historic Northwood Hotel at the corner of Mitchell and Harris streets is in a state of limbo.
Although a $4.6 million redevelopment plan had been proposed for the building, which was originally constructed in the 1880s, it’s now unclear what the building will be used for in the coming years.
The building’s former owner, a company called Val Vista RV Park, in 2019 began working with city staff on a plan to turn the hotel into a mixed-use development similar to the Cadillac Lofts or the proposed Uptown Lofts a few blocks to the north.
The plan called for the development of 23 apartments totaling 10,692 square feet and commercial/retail space totaling 1,142 square feet — expected to be used for a restaurant.
In April 2022, the Cadillac City Council unanimously voted to approve economic development incentives required to proceed with the redevelopment.
Then nothing happened.
According to a report recently provided to the Cadillac City Council, Val Vista RV Park decided to sell the building to the owners of Cadillac Family Pharmacy next door.
The report states that the building’s new owners had expressed an interest in developing the structure into a “boutique hotel,” although no official plans have been shared with city officials since that time.
“Ultimately, the new owners are not proceeding with any significant project at this time,” the report states. “Assistance has been offered to (the) new owners and the city is eager to help with any interest in redevelopment of the site in the future.”
The Cadillac News reached out to Cadillac Family Pharmacy owner Lisa Lundahl to discuss her plans for the building but has yet to hear back by press time.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said Lundahl helped to fund a hotel feasibility study several years ago.
Wallace added that he welcomes further discussion regarding the building’s future, especially given its location in the heart of downtown and its historical significance.
The Northwood Hotel has been home to a number of businesses over the years, including most recently Saturn Gems and the Escape Bar. In addition, the upper floors of the building have been used for residential apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.