Future of this year's Cadillac Freedom Fest still undecided, public feedback welcomed

CADILLAC — As summer festivals throughout the area have one-by-one been canceled or severely truncated in response to the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the Cadillac Freedom Festival have been taking note.
Derek Anderson, one of the festival's organizers, said with all the uncertainties out there regarding how long the virus will continue to affect society in Northern Michigan, they have been waiting as long as they can to make a definitive decision about this year's event.
"There's so many things we just don't know right now," Anderson said. "We know things aren't going to be the same, though."
Anderson said it's possible the Cadillac Freedom Festival board could make a decision one way or the other by the end of this month. He said their decision likely will take into consideration what other Independence Day festivals have decided to do. In Lake City, organizers of the Greatest Fourth in the North recently announced they would only be doing fireworks this year. In Traverse City, the Cherry Festival was completely canceled.
The Cadillac Freedom Festival was scheduled to be held from July 3 to July 5 this year, which will be the 10th anniversary of the event. Past events have included live music, a parade, a Fire on Water Military Tribute, motorcycle show and fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
Anderson said in some ways, going ahead with the festival in July would be an apt celebration of this country's freedoms, especially in light of the restrictions that people have been living under since the coronavirus was first discovered in Michigan.
At the same time, Anderson said they don't want to host an event where hundreds or thousands of people could come in contact with the virus.
Another big question they'll have to answer if they decide to go ahead with the festival is how they'll pay for it, which has been a perpetual challenge every year the event has been held.
"I know that companies are hurting right now," Anderson said. "I feel bad asking for donations when we don't know what's going to happen."
Anderson said they're interested in what people in the community think about going ahead with the festival.
Anyone who would like to share their opinion about the idea is invited to visit cadillacfreedomfestival.com and click on the "Contact" tab.
