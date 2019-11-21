Gaggle of 500 to 800 Canada geese visit Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — A large gaggle of Canada geese numbering between 500 and 800 birds swim alongside bufflehead, a small species of diving duck. These waterfowl were spotted on Lake Cadillac this past Wednesday.
Vernon Richardson, a wildlife biologist with the Cadillac DNR, explains that this is a migratory flock and that Lake Cadillac’s nesting population of geese is kept at manageable levels by trapping and relocating them during molting season. Richardson states that Cadillac residents can anticipate seeing a number of other waterfowl species besides Canada geese as migration continues, including bufflehead, black ducks, and mergansers.
