CADILLAC — While there has been an outcry regarding the Stay Home Stay Safe order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when it comes to gardening supplies and seeds, there are multiple locations to get those things in the Cadillac area.
On Friday, Walraven's Market in Cadillac will be opening for the 2020 season. While Justice Walraven said the preparations for the opening were not too different from previous years, he acknowledged there was concern about whether they would be able to open amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. With those concerns no longer there, Walraven said they are eager to open up Friday and it is likely so are their customers.
"We will have no limitations, but we will be limiting the number of people in and have social distancing," he said. "We will have seeds, fully stocked plants, shrubs, trees, dirt, and fertilizers. Pretty much we will have everything we always have."
On top of those things, Walraven said they will also have their fresh produce and butcher shop that will help customers pick up other food needs in addition to the things they like to grow themselves. Although stores have been selling out of things over the past few weeks, Walraven said he is not sure that will happen at the open-air market.
"We will see what happens there. I'm not sure," he said. "We will be able to maintain most things. We don't sell anything that is flying off the shelves too quickly. There might be some shortages in the meats we sell but I didn't have any trouble getting we wanted, so far. We are learning as we go."
Northwoods Feed and Supply Sales Associate Tyler Flemming said the store also selling all of its regular gardening type supplies such as seeds, topsoils, potting soils, food plot seed, and other lawn and garden supplies. Because they sell livestock feed, Flemming said the business was deemed essential and allowed to remain open during the pandemic.
He also said they are willing to take orders and payment over the phone and once the customer comes to pick it up, they will load it for them. Flemming said Northwoods Feed is willing to work with the customers to help them feel comfortable and safe. Pretty much other than home delivery, Flemming said they are willing to work with customers.
"Most people want to come in and look, but all that is outside anyway so they can look without coming in," he said.
When the governor issued her updated executive order, Flemming said they got a lot of phone calls first to see if they were open and then if they could sell seeds or if we would. He also said at first, things were slower than normal but as more people were having to stay home things got busier.
"A big part of it is people have more time off and they have more time to work on outdoor yard projects," Flemming said. "That is a fairly safe thing to do."
Like Walraven's and Northwoods Feeds, LeRoy Milling Co. Farm and Garden also is deemed essential and are open for regular business hours. They also are started offering curbside pick up for orders and are selling seeds and gardening supplies but likely won't have plants until May 1.
Jodi DeHate, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program - Missaukee Conservation District, said many local businesses offer such supplies. She said for those looking to get those supplies should understand they might not be able to find everything they want in one place and might have to search around.
Some of these businesses include Lakeside Hardware in Cadillac, Family, Farm, and Fleet in Cadillac, Willow Market and Meats in Cadillac, Tractor Supply Company in Cadillac, Lake City Seed and Feed, McBain Hardware, McBain Grain Company, Ceres Solutions in McBain and Falmouth, and Morgan Composting in Sears, according to DeHate.
While these local businesses can supply these types of goods, that is not the case for all similar businesses. As a result, a lawsuit was filed.
Last week, the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association, five landscaping, lawn-care, and retail-garden-center businesses, and an employee asserted they were harmed by the most extreme and unnecessarily broad "stay at home" order in the country. For those reasons, they filed a class-action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
The lawsuit added to a growing number of suits filed around the State related to Gov. Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-42. The businesses asked the Court for an emergency order allowing them to immediately resume services and sales.
"While we fully support the Governor's focus on keeping people safe, ours is an outdoor industry and one that can get Michiganders back to work safely," said Amy Upton, MNLA's Executive Director. "Every state in the nation except Michigan recognizes our ability to work safely and allows our industry to stay open. The other states' approach makes sense. It's easy to mow the lawn, trim trees, install plantings, and sell plants and seeds for curbside pickup without person-to-person contact. We can keep workers employed without increasing the public-health risk."
In addition to easily practicing social distancing, the lawn, landscape, and retail-garden-center industry plays an important public health role, Upton added. "We are a family's frontline defense against the infestation of fleas, spiders, ticks, and mosquitoes that can spread dangerous diseases such as Lyme, Canine Heartworm, West Nile virus, Zika virus, yellow fever, and encephalitis. At a time when our healthcare providers are taxed with serious cases, we help prevent needless additional cases coming to them."
As the lawsuit explains, the Executive Order's ban on sales by retail garden centers is equally difficult to understand. Property owners can order plants and seeds online and have them delivered to their homes. But the Order prevents brick-and-mortar retail garden centers from selling the same products, even for curbside pickup. At the same time, the Order apparently allows curbside pickup of fast food, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.
The plaintiffs' accompanying emergency motion—for an order allowing them to reopen—explains that the Order's application to businesses in the landscaping, lawn-care, and retail-garden-center industry violates the Commerce Clause and Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit also requests class-action status and damages on behalf of every business in Michigan affected by the shutdown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
