CADILLAC — Planting and growing your own food can be a good way to save money and become self-sufficient.
For beginners looking to start gardens this spring, here are some tips to get you started.
Missaukee Conservation District Outreach Coordinator Sara Huetteman said preparation is important when starting a garden. She said you should evaluate your eating habits before you start planting crops. This will ensure your growing food items you love and that you’ll have enough.
For tools, Huetteman said a lot of work can be done with your hands, but you can also use shovels, trowls and rakes. Depending on your landscape, she said you may need to remove grass and shrubs and cut down tree limbs before you begin planting.
“Once you get (the grass) down to a much shorter level, it’s going to be easier to deal with,” she said.
Gardening can also take time and dedication. Friends Ministry garden manager Kenon Wolf said you’ll need to be willing to learn from mistakes and grow as a gardener.
“I think a lot of people when they first get started, they get discouraged because they don’t know what they’re doing or they think they can just put something in the ground and leave it there,” he said. “It’s got to be something that you want to dedicate a little bit of time to.”
Preparing your soil is also important before you begin gardening.
MSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Educator Nathaniel Walton recommends you get your soil tested to see what kind of nutrients might need to be added to help your plants grow.
At your local MSU Extension office, Walton said they have Home Lawn and Garden Soil Test Mailers for people to submit samples. When taking samples, Walton said you should take about a cupful of soil from different spots.
He said these samples will then be sent to a lab and MSU Extension will send back an analysis report. This report will give you measurements of the major nutrients and organic matter found in your soil.
“It’ll have the nutrients levels for the macronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium,” he said. “If any of those are kind of out of the range for the particular crops they’re trying to grow, there will be recommendations for how they might adjust that.”
One way to add nutrients to your soil is through composting. Wolf said he uses food waste, lawn clippings and leaves for the compost pile at the Friends Ministry garden. He said the leaves also help the soil maintain its moisture.
Manure can also be used as an alternative to fertilizers. If you want to use fertilizer, Wolf recommends only using a little since the soil will typically have what it needs.
When it comes to planting, Walton said your seedling packets will provide guidance on how to space out your plants. This will vary based on what you want to grow.
Huetteman said there are some plants like onions or garlic that can negatively influence the taste of others. She said onions can also inhibit the growth of other crops.
Walton said, in general, you should expose your crops to around eight hours of sunlight. If you’re growing plants inside, he said you should set it next to a window that receives good sunlight or use artificial lighting.
For leafy green vegetables, Wolf recommended giving them a few hours of shade to avoid the plant tasting bitter.
Watering your plants every day is crucial to a successful garden. Walton said you may want to stick your finger in the soil to check the moisture level. He also said a rain gauge is helpful because it’ll tell you how much rain fell on a given day or week.
Typically, he said it’ll rain about an inch per week and if it doesn’t, you’ll need to water your plants a little more.
There is such a thing as too much water. Walton said you don’t what the soil to be soaking wet because it can suffocate the plant. If you’re going something in a pot, he said you should have holes in the bottom so some of the water can drain out.
Wolf said rooted vegetables tend to need more water versus ones like tomatoes. Based on how much sunlight exposure your plants receive, he said you may need more water.
Depending on where you live, you may need to protect your garden from deer or rabbits. Walton said the best thing to do is to put up a physical barrier like a wooden and chicken wire fence.
You may also have to contend with insects. Huetteman said you could create a pollinator section by planting flowers. These flowers will attract insects like bees that’ll help your crop grows and while also fighting off bad ones.
She said you could use pesticides as a last resort, but you’ll need to read the label to ensure you don’t use too much.
You can also confuse animals by planting certain crops next to each other. Wolf said putting carrots and onions near each other will confuse the pest’s sense of smell.
Putting dill next to your tomatoes could protect the tomatoes from hornworms. Wolf said these worms will eat the dill instead, and you’ll be able to pick them off.
He said you could also use a blacklight to find the worms because they’ll give off a fluorescent bright green at night.
No matter what, Wolf said using green alternatives is always the best way to protect your plants versus using chemicals because those chemicals also kill good bugs that could your garden.
“Biodiversity is going to do more for pest control than any chemical out there,” he said.
When it comes to weeds, Walton said it’s all about keeping an eye on your garden and tending to it when those unwanted plants come up.
The satisfaction of growing your own food is one of the benefits of gardening, according to Wolf. He said it’s great to watch your crop start as a seed and turn into a larger plant as you take care of it.
He also said gardening gives you control over how your food is grown because you’ll know what was used in your garden.
Lastly, he said gardening is a great family activity and presents a way to get outside. As the weather warms up, he said it’s a simple way to enjoy the sun and fresh air.
“It’s good for the soul to be out in the sunshine,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of things that gardening does to help you get in touch with the roots of what it means to be human and that’s what I get out of it.”
