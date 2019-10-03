Gardening tips from author and master gardener at library appearance

CADILLAC — Jan Coppola Bills describes herself as “a businesswoman who loves to garden.‘
She is also the author of “Late Bloomer,‘ with the tagline, “How to garden with comfort, ease and simplicity in the second half of life.‘
She will speak at the Cadillac Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 5 as a guest of the Friends of the Cadillac Library and the Cadillac Garden Club.
Bills is the founder of a Detroit-area landscape design company called Two Women and a Hoe. She founded it after a successful career in the corporate world. And the impetus for making the radical change in her professional life came after a personal loss, one that she will detail during her guest appearance.
“Our gardens don’t look like other gardens,‘ she wrote on her website. “They are low-maintenance and beautiful. After all, they should be our love, not our labor of love.‘
The author started gardening later in life. Her goal is to help others enjoy digging in the dirt by providing tips on how to “rethink our approach to gardening as we age.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.