Garry Brown will not seek reelection as Manton's mayor in November

MANTON — Six years on the city commission is long enough for Garry Brown, who won’t be seeking reelection as Manton’s mayor this November.
“I figured it was just enough,‘ Brown said. “I came here to retire. I gave back to the community, so now it’s time to step aside.‘
Brown, 76, was appointed to an empty seat on the city commission in April 2013 and then was elected in November of that year to a four-year term.
Brown and his wife, Jeanie, retired to Manton 10 years ago after living throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico during their working years.
In September 2016, then-Mayor Michele Hoitenga resigned from her post to focus on her efforts to be elected 102nd District State Representative.
At that time, the commission unanimously appointed Brown to fill out the remainder of Hoitenga’s term.
During his time as mayor, Brown said he was able to contribute to a lot of projects of which he is very proud.
One of those projects is cleaning up blight in the city through efforts such as the annual cleanup day and other initiatives to inspire homeowners to tidy up their properties.
Another project is water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, including about $2 million worth of work done last year.
“We have replaced about 75% of the infrastructure in the last 10-15 years,‘ Brown said.
Brown said he’s also happy with how the relocation of the city’s salt barn came together.
“It’s really rewarding,‘ Brown said. “We have a nice looking little town here.‘
Looking back at his time as mayor, Brown said he learned a lot about how decisions within a municipality are made and the importance of selling his ideas in order to garner support from the community and rest of the commission.
“I might have been a little overzealous in enforcing policies and procedures in the past,‘ Brown said. “Not everything is black and white. It was a real learning experience for me.‘
Based on this experience, Brown suggests that anyone who is interested in running for public office first attend some meetings to get an idea how everything works.
Brown said he feels comfortable stepping away from the role of mayor and letting someone else take the reigns partly because of how strong city staffing is at the moment, including clerk Jessica Schisser, public works superintendent Kris Musselman, the members of the commission and others.
Commissioner Sam Cronkhite announced recently he intended to run for the mayor seat that Brown will be vacating.
Cronkhite ran for the position against Brown in 2017 but after being defeated, the commission appointed him to an empty seat on the board.
“I love this little town,‘ said Cronkhite, who owns a welding shop in Cadillac and also is the president of the Manton Chamber of Commerce.
Resident Heather O’Connor also announced she will be running for the seat.
O’Connor works part-time at the Family Dollar, where she says she sees everyone, from higher-ups to the families that are struggling to make ends meet.
O’Connor, who moved here in 2009, said someone asked her to run for the position.
She said Manton reminds her of a quaint southern town, similar to where she came from.
Brown said he believes Cronkhite has done a good job as commissioner and is backing him during his run for the mayoral seat.
The mayor is a two-year term.
In addition to the mayor, five commissioner positions also are up for election, including three, four-year seats and two, two-year seats.
Two, two-year seats also are up for election on the Manton Board of Review.
Anyone interested in the positions mentioned above should submit an affidavit of identity (obtained from the Wexford County Clerk’s Office) and pick up nominating petitions from the local clerk’s office. The deadline for filing the petitions is July 23, 2019.
Cadillac News reporter Bryce Airgood contributed to this story.
