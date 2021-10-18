LAKE CITY — Gary Gladu has been picked by the Missaukee County Board to fill the District 7 commissioner’s seat.
After conducting interviews with Gary Gladu and Dave Herweyer for the position, the board voted unanimously to appoint Gladu to fill the position Tuesday.
Gladu will take the spot previously held by Hubert Zuiderveen, who resigned on Oct. 13 after serving on the board for more than two decades.
“He (Gladu) presented himself very well and had a fair amount of experience on other boards,” board chairman Frank Vanderwal said. “They were both very good candidates. They both deserved consideration.”
Gladu, a Merritt resident, owns several businesses in Falmouth and Mesick with his wife, including the Snack Shack and a manufacturing company. As a hobby, Gladu said they also raise Scottish Highland cattle.
For 14 years, Gladu said he was on McBain school board and served on the Falmouth fire department for 20 years.
As his children have gotten older, Gladu said he’s had more free time and would like to use it to serve his community. With his work experience as a manager and business owner, and previous board experience, Gladu said he believes he has the skills necessary to serve as a commissioner.
“It’s getting to that time in my life where I’ve got more time to devote to serving and helping,” Gladu said. “I think with my life experiences, I will be able to help.”
With Gladu’s appointment, County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said he will serve on the board from Oct. 13 to Dec. 31, 2022. In November 2022, she said there will be an election to decide who will serve as the District 7 commissioner for the full two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
During his interview, Gladu experienced interest in running for the position when the time came.
“I just would like the opportunity to serve,” Gladu said. “Hubert has done a good job. He’s been here a long time and it’s going to be hard to fill his shoes. But I am willing to do that and serve the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.