Gas prices expected to continue rising through spring as demand increases nationwide

CADILLAC — Don't blame the government just yet.
Although experts predict a long-term increase in gasoline prices as a result of possible environmental regulations by the new presidential administration, the recent uptick has nothing to do with Joe Biden and everything to do with heightened demand.
For the sixth straight week, gas prices have advanced, with the national average gaining 2.6 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
To get an idea of how much prices have increased, consider the fact that around Halloween the cost of a barrel of crude oil was $35, while today it is around $65. As of Wednesday, most gas stations in the Cadillac area had prices around $2.64 and $2.65 a gallon.
“The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filling their tanks on a daily basis, and from that data, it’s no guess, but prices will continue to trend higher," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"The news won’t likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side.‘
"Crude and pump prices are likely to continue to move higher as crude inventories continue to drop and utilization increases," concurred Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA Michigan. "Based on current trends, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to increase ahead of spring."
If prices continue on their current trajectory, DeHaan said the cost per gallon of unleaded could reach as high as the $3 mark heading into spring and summer.
If OPEC makes the decision to increase production, however, DeHaan said this would bolster worldwide supply and bring costs down, likely sparing consumers in the U.S. from having to pay in the upper $2 or $3 range.
"This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrain their oil production, creating the situation we’re in where demand is recovering faster than supply," DeHaan said. "The situation won’t get better — just wait until spring — it’s likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn’t respond to the continued recovery in demand.‘
DeHaan said the long-term impact of various decisions expected to be made by the Biden administration related to drilling could be felt a year or two from now but nothing he's done so far has affected prices, including nixing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and halting the approval of new leases for companies to drill on federal land.
"Demand is still so low that existing pipelines have plenty of capacity for more oil," DeHaan said. Even after companies in the U.S. start producing to full capacity, DeHaan said it won't impact prices very much because it will be roughly in line with market demand.
As for the Keystone XL pipeline, DeHaan said halting its construction won't affect prices at all because it's not already contributing to the overall supply. What would affect supply — and hence, the cost people pay for gasoline at the pump — is the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which passes under the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac and has been the subject of some legal challenges by the state of Michigan.
