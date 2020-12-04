CADILLAC — WL Green Ventures is on the waitlist no longer.
The marijuana business applicant was in a three-way tie for third place in the competition for one of Cadillac's medical marijuana business licenses.
KKind and Cresco Labs were successful in the initial round of applications for medical marijuana licenses in Cadillac (Lume and Fresh Coast Provisioning got the city's recreational licenses).
Nine different companies applied for recreational or medical licenses in Cadillac; the ones who didn't win a license outright were placed on a waitlist in order of how the city's marijuana business selection committee scored them.
The third-place three-way tie was between Larren Investments, WL Green Ventures and RTMC Enterprises.
It became necessary for the city's selection committee to break that tie during a virtual meeting Thursday morning after Cresco Labs dropped out. Cresco Labs, which operates as Sunnyside, had proposed opening a medical marijuana provisioning center at 1101 North Mitchell, a former physical rehabilitation building.
Both WL Green and Larren Investments made presentations during Thursday morning's virtual meeting, as the selection committee re-evaluated the applications in an attempt to break the tie.
WL Green Ventures, which is in the process of testing various brands across the state, had previously pitched Mood Cannabis as the brand that would operate in Cadillac.
Now called Gatsby Cannabis, the site will be at 919 North Mitchell Street and will include the renovation of the State Farm offices next door.
Selection committee members favored the WL Green application over Larren investments in part because the Larren Investments site would have displaced Mancino's Restaurant.
Mike Bahoura, who spoke on behalf of Larren Investments (the Explore Cannabis brand) spoke first, and re-iterated concerns previously raised about the viability of the medical marijuana industry long-term. The number of people with medical cards is dropping.
Though recreational marijuana sales are subject to an excise tax, "the 10% excise tax in Michigan is the lowest in the country and it doesn't incentivize—hasn't incentivized patients to renew their cards," Bahoura said.
Alan Shamoun spoke on behalf of WL Green Ventures, and restated most of Bahoura's concerns.
"The owners are willing to take that investment and take that risk in the hopes that at some point the city Cadillac" would allow the medical shops to sell recreational marijuana.
RTMC Enterprises, which has repeatedly spoken out about Cadillac's approach to marijuana licensing (requiring recreational and medical facilities to be separate, instead of allowing one shop to have two license types), did not participate in the call. The company has previously said they may sue the city over a selection process they say was flawed.
Bahoura indicated it could be in the city's financial interest to allow the medical marijuana licensees to expand into recreational sales.
"The city would get excise tax revenue sharing from the state with adult-use ... so I'm curious why they would want just a medical store not a co-located one," Bahoura said.
Shamoun estimated that the timeline for opening Gatsby Cannabis is four to six months.The company will still need to receive a special use permit from the city's planning commission.
