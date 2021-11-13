CADILLAC — It’s getting close now.
Within the next couple of days, Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort Mountain Operations Manager Tim Meyer estimates conditions will be right for them to turn on their snow-making machines.
Caberfae started using the machines to supplement natural snowfall in the 1960s. Without them, Meyer said there’s no way they’d be able to keep the resort open during the winter, as snow has become less and less reliable over the years.
Meyer said the resort has more than 150 snow guns, including 10 SMI Super PoleCats they purchased this year. The snow-making infrastructure at Caberfae also includes three, 300-horsepower water pumps that each deliver 1,000 gallons of water per minute to the guns.
Temperatures have to be 28 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for the guns to produce snow, with humidity below 80%. If humidity is too high, the snow produced by the guns is too wet and heavy.
Meyer said under decent conditions, they can have the resort covered with a base layer of snow and ready for skiers and snowboarders in four or five days. Under marginal conditions, it takes a little longer.
During a typical year, Meyer said they plan to be open the day after Thanksgiving, although some years they’re able to open a few days earlier.
The days and weeks leading up to opening day, Caberfae employees spend a lot of time getting the snowmaking equipment, ski lifts, snowmobiles and resort grounds ready for the season ahead.
Amid the ongoing routine maintenance activities, excavation crews have been moving dirt in the “Back Country” area of the resort. In the next couple of years, Meyer said this area will be ready for skiers and snowboarders, providing another section of runs similar in size to existing North Peak and South Peak.
As snow-making weather approaches, Meyer said they gradually ramp up their staffing levels, which peak the day after Christmas — the beginning of their busiest time of the season.
Caberfae was very busy last year despite the pandemic and Meyer expects it will be similar this year.
“I think people are excited for things to be back to normal,” Meyer said. “Life feels more normal now. We had a lot of brand new skiers last year and I think many of them caught the fever for it ... that was true of a lot of recreational things last year (fishing, hunting, etc.). There was a lot of bad that came out of the pandemic but that was one of the good things.”
