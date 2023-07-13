Georgia woman killed in Osceola County two vehicle fatal crash

SEARS — A 62-year-old Georgia woman was killed after the car she was traveling in was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle on U.S. 10 in Osceola County.
The Mount Pleasant Post of the Michigan State Police was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near 15th Avenue in Osceola County’s Orient Township. Police said the initial investigation showed a Lexus traveling westbound on U.S. 10 crossed the center line and struck a GMC pickup truck traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Lexus, a 63-year-old Georgia man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the 62-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The MSP said the 69-year-old Beaverton man who was driving the truck and his passenger, a 68-year-old Beaverton woman, were both transported to the hospital in serious and critical condition, respectively.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was given regarding the crash.
Mount Pleasant troopers were assisted on the scene by Aeromed, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County EMS, Everett Township Fire and Rescue and Clare County MMR.
