REED CITY — More development could be coming to Richmond Township as talks continue between Reed City and Richmond Township on the water and sewer system along 220th Avenue.
Gerber Construction purchased a portion of land along 220th just off of U.S. 10 from the Wesco to where the new credit union construction now sits in August 2018.
Gerber purchased the land with the intention of developing that section and bringing more businesses into the area, Gerber Construction Chief Financial Officer Rich Saladin said.
Currently, the company is looking at many different options for future businesses to go in the remaining nine acres of land.
“We are looking at a few things,‘ Saladin said. “Fast food is a viable option, it is something we have heard the community is looking for more options in. We are also looking at a grocery store, as it has been 18 months since the area has had one.‘
But, as of right now, Saladin said nothing is set in stone and he is considering what would be best for that section of land.
“We have to consider, that while it may seem like a lot of room, there are only nine acres left after the credit union was placed,‘ he said. “We could do something like a strip mall if we get the stores that would fit that need. But, if we get a fast-food chain to come in, we would need to rethink that plan and figure out how other things might fit in that section.‘
While Gerber has many “irons in the fire,‘ Saladin said the Richmond Township and Reed City water and sewer debate has held up the process of development.
“We have the right to that water and sewer system with the purchase of the land,‘ Saladin said. “We will build either way, but it would be nice for there to be a better agreement that means we don’t have to tear up the road every time a new business wants to come in.‘
Currently, the agreement between Richmond Township and Reed City in regards to the use of the pump station on 220th says there is only one hook-up allowed per business. Saladin said he would like to move one hook-up to the other side of 220th and have all the businesses hooked up to the system that way.
“If we have to tear up that road and close it down every time we bring in a new business, we will,‘ he said. “But it just makes more sense to only have to do that once. We are hoping something like that can be done.‘
With Gerber wanting to continue to develop that area, Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles said he and Richmond Township Supervisor Maynard Bluhm are working together to come up with a resolution that both the township and the city can be content with.
More on the possible resolution between the two entities will be discussed further at the Oct. 21 Reed City meeting, Guiles said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.