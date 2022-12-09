German-style Christmas market comes to Up North Arts center

CADILLAC — Inspired by the city streets of Germany during the holidays, local nonprofit Up North Arts is transforming its building into a Christmas market wonderland for one weekend only.
Food, craft and fine art vendors from around the region will set up shop in the Up North Arts center hallways and classrooms with a selection of goods. The market will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Up North Arts President Tim Florinki said the interior of the center has been decorated to make shoppers feel like they’re walking down the stone streets of a true German market. He’s enlisted the help of a few local students to take on the task of decorating. They’ve also lent a hand in organizing the event with other Up North Arts staff.
Just outside the center, the Betty’s Little Brat food truck will be serving up German inspired dishes, including Sinterklaas White Chili and German Andouille Soup. Cupcake MAFIA and Co. will also have a truck parked out front with fresh baked treats. On Saturday only, Chunky Bear Coffee will be serving hot chocolate, coffee and tea.
With approximately 20 confirmed vendors, Florinki said there will be a wide variety of wares on display that would make excellent stocking stuffers, Christmas gifts or decorations. There’s been a local push to shop small this holiday season, and Florinki’s hope is that the market will put a new spin on this by putting focus on community artists.
“It’s supporting your local people that work hard all year long to create unique items,” he said. “It’s giving back to your community, supporting the people within your community, and not supporting big box retailers.”
Florinki himself has visited different takes on the German market in other cities across the U.S. and wanted to bring a different style of vendor market to the Cadillac area.
Though the event is not being used a fundraiser for Up North Arts, Florinki said there will be the opportunity to donate by purchasing a glass mug with the UNA German Market logo for $10.
