CADILLAC — With COVID-19 dominating headlines and remaking lifestyles, it can be easy to forget that there are other contagious or infectious diseases.
Of course, if you’ve been avoiding people outside your household due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might not have been catching viruses from other people.
“We did see a decrease in respiratory illnesses back in early spring,‘ said Dorine Berriel-Cass, director of infection prevention for Spectrum Health. “Our influenza numbers for admissions dramatically dropped.‘
Nobody is quite certain whether that’s because people weren’t getting sick because they weren’t socializing and spreading the virus or whether people did get sick but suffered at home instead of seeking treatment.
But there’s reason to suspect that the influenza virus wasn’t spreading as much.
Typically, the people that need to be admitted to the hospital for influenza are pretty sick.
“It’s hard to think that people that are really sick are still going to avoid the hospital,‘ Berriel-Cass said. “They’re short-of-breath, they can’t breathe. Usually, they are seeking acute care.‘
Still, it’s too early to say exactly what impact Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home‘ order had on things like the flu or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
“It’s really difficult to compare one year to another, just because it goes up and down,‘ said Annette Marvin, communicable disease coordinator for District Health Department No. 10, citing a conversation with the district’s epidemiologist.
Flu numbers already vary from year to year, with 2019 being better than 2018 but worse than 2017.
And it’s also hard to say what the upcoming flu season is going to be like. Countries in the Southern Hemisphere, such as New Zealand or Australia, are sometimes good predictors of the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The southern countries have “dramatically low‘ influenza numbers, Berriel-Cass said. But that could be due to social distancing and masking.
Every health professional with whom the Cadillac News spoke to for this article had one key message: get caught up on your vaccines.
The flu vaccine for this upcoming flu season has already been developed and some manufacturers have started shipping; it should be available in the next couple of weeks, Berriel-Cass said.
Due to the stay-home order and fears of catching COVID-19, many families let their other routine vaccines lag behind. Getting caught up will be crucial to keeping kids healthy this year as school resumes.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for all of Munson Healthcare, said doctors are worried about seeing an outbreak of vaccine-preventable illnesses due to lapsed immunizations.
Even in the best of times, the region sometimes has outbreaks of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, Dr. Nefcy said.
“We’re very concerned that vaccine-preventable disease ... might potentially see a resurgence especially as school opens, and we’re seeing more and more kids together,‘ Dr. Nefcy said.
As temperatures cool down and people spend more time indoors, respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza and RSV can spread.
Getting both at the same time, or even just trying to parse which you have, is a concern.
“The overlap of symptoms between those things — whether it’s flu or pertussis — with COVID is very real,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. “It’s going to be difficult to separate those and then you’re talking about bringing somebody in and doing a very expensive test.‘
Dr. Nefcy was referring to a viral panel that tests for multiple kinds of illnesses. Another test, meant to diagnose both COVID-19 and the flu, is expected shortly.
Hand-washing, cough etiquette, social distancing and vaccines will be important tools to keep you healthy this upcoming fall and winter.
Still, it’s important to remember that the flu and COVID-19 are not the same.
COVID-19 is approximately 30 times more deadly than the flu, Dr. Nefcy said.
The other thing people are forgetting is that the flu has a vaccine (so even if you do get it, you’re likely to get a milder case) and that the flu can be treated with drugs such as Tamiflu.
There’s nothing proven to work on COVID-19, and there are not enough doses of the stuff that’s suspected to be helpful against COVID-19.
“If we are really lucky, we’ll have a mild flu season,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. If the flu season is bad and people get co-infected with the flu and COVID-10 at the same time, “I can’t imagine what a horrible disease course they would have.‘
A bad flu season could also mean that resources needed to help COVID-19 patients will be used up — things like hospital beds, IVs, ventilators.
Another reason to stress the importance of getting up-to-date on vaccines is that not all vaccine-preventable illnesses are contagious.
You can get sick from other causes and can’t assume that social distancing will keep you safe from some of those illnesses. Not all diseases spread through social gatherings.
For example, tetanus is in the soil.
“If you get an injury, that’s one of those things that there’s a risk of,‘ Marvin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.