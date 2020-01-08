CADILLAC — It’s time to work up an appetite. Girl Scouts start selling cookies Friday.
Area troop leader Marian Dull said that cookies will be on sale until Jan. 24. So, there will be about a two-week window to get your thin mints and samoas.
Dull said that it is hard to tell how many boxes they will sell this year. But she added, “I know my girls will probably sell close to 1,000 boxes,‘ she said. “When the truck comes in we get close to 1,500 cases.‘
She said that each case has 12 boxes, for a total of 18,000 boxes of cookies. These cookies are distributed to Dull’s troop as well as other troops in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Cadillac’s most popular girl scout cookies according to Dull are thin mints, peanut butter cookies and samoas. Other cookie flavors that Dull’s troop will have include lemonade cookies, shortbread cookies, and s’more cookies.
Dull said that troops will have cookie booths at stores in the area, although exact locations have not be specified yet. In past years, they have had booths at Walgreens, Family Fare, and Walmart. Dull said “that’s where 99% of the cookies are sold.‘
Dull has been a troop leader for 15 years, and has done a number of trips with her troop.
“I’ve taken them to Canada and Sault Ste. Marie,‘ she says. “I try to give them a different experience.‘ Dull has done camping trips as well and works with a co-leader to make sure that the scouts are never without supervision. Dull said, “We try and give them good leadership skills, a sense of self worth, and community involvement.‘
Cookies will be delivered to those who have ordered them sometime the last week of February, although Dull does not have a specific date quite yet. Dull said, “Be patient with us and buy cookies.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.