Schools are back in session, the nights are getting cooler and the first signs of nature’s colorful autumnal show are starting to pop up on trees.
It also means that a special time of the year will begin for Michigan hunters — the deer hunting season.
Before heading into the field, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be sure to check the latest hunting regulations in their area by looking at the 2021 Hunting Digest.
Michigan DNR Deer program specialist Chad Stewart said this year’s deer season is shaping up to be similar to last year. The biggest difference will be the universal antlerless license, which allows hunters to go between counties, public and private lands and Deer Management Units.
Stewart said the DNR hopes the new universal license will be received by hunters and they will get more bang for the cost of the license.
“We are trying to back to a little more sense of normalcy. Lately, it seems we headed back to going into unknown territory,” Stewart said. “We plan on operating similarly to how we did last year”
Overall, the last deer season was a good one and the expectation is that the upcoming season will be as well. He said the DNR hasn’t had any reports of Hemorrhagic disease, which is a general term for illness caused by two different viruses that are related — Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease virus or bluetongue virus.
He also said the growing season has been great, which means food sources should be abundant this fall. Acorns, however, may not be as plentiful as they have been.
Although there was a bumper crop last year, Stewart said it may not be as good in certain areas, especially where there were gypsy moth outbreaks. The gypsy moth’s favorite meal comes from the oak tree.
“If a person can find a red or white oak producing acorns that could be a good place early the season to set up,” he said.
Important regulation reminders
The DNR is reminding hunters that the baiting and feeding ban is still in effect in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula.
The only exception to the ban is for hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements. They may bait in the areas where it is banned five days before and during the Liberty and Independence hunts only. The DNR also is reminding hunters that youth hunters may not use bait in areas where baiting is banned during the Liberty Hunt.
The DNR also is reminding hunters that new this year the universal antlerless deer licenses may be used on public or private land in any deer management unit open to antlerless hunting. The DNR also said some hunters in the Upper Peninsula, Deer Management Units 351 and 352, will need to have an access permit along with a universal antlerless deer license to hunt antlerless deer.
When it comes to antler point restrictions, the DNR said reminds hunters in the mainland Lower Peninsula may harvest an antlered or antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses during archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
CWD and TB testing at deer check stations
DNR deer check station hours, days of operation and locations will again be limited in 2021. The closest station will be Paris Field Office, 22250 Northland Drive.
Paris Field Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov.15-18. To find a complete list of deer check stations, go to Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.
Stewart said this season the DNR is prioritizing disease prevention and maintenance. He also said while the Cadillac Service Center and the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center will not be open as deer check stations, he anticipates the Cadillac and Traverse City service offices will be open and successful hunters should be able to get their successful hunter patches at the very least.
“We are focused on trying to get people introduced to the online harvest reporting where hunters can report the deer they harvested,” he said. “The hope is that in one to two years we will rely on that for gathering information. We are trying to reduce our footprint of check stations.”
The DNR is beginning a five-year process of focused chronic wasting disease surveillance — in the form of testing deer heads — around the state. In 2021, surveillance will be occurring mainly in the lower third of the state. Over the next four years, the rest of the state will be sampled to determine if CWD is present in other parts of the state where it has not yet been identified.
In 2021, the DNR will accept CWD samples from Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Eaton, Gratiot, southern Isabella, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Joseph, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, and also from the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula, including portions of Dickinson, Menominee and Delta counties for CWD testing. Deer heads from these counties can be submitted at any open DNR deer check station or drop box from October through January.
Deer harvested in Clinton, Dickinson, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties can be tested for CWD through the DNR for free from Nov. 15-18 only. Participating USDA-approved lab testing is available in these areas at any time for a fee.
Hunters in the remainder of the state who want their deer heads tested must submit them to a participating USDA-approved lab at any time for testing. Hunters will be charged a fee to have deer heads tested. Visit Michigan.gov/CWD and click on ‘For Hunters’ for more information about participating in USDA-approved lab testing.
Deer heads will continue to be collected for annual bovine tuberculosis surveillance in DMU 487, which includes Alpena, Alcona, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties. Additionally, TB tests also will be conducted in Cheboygan, Crawford, Ogemaw, Otsego and Roscommon counties, as well as parts of Allegan, Emmet and Saginaw counties.
Entire carcasses from deer displaying symptoms of CWD and/or TB will be collected and tested throughout the deer season, regardless of where they were harvested.
Liberty Hunt Sept. 11-12
The Liberty Hunt is scheduled to occur later this month on Sept. 11-12 on private and public lands open to firearm deer hunting. Individuals with qualifying disabilities may participate in this hunt in addition to youth 16 years of age and younger.
Youth hunting in areas with a baiting ban in place may not use bait during the Liberty Hunt. Antler point restrictions do not apply for the Liberty Hunt. Youth and hunters with disabilities may harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer on a deer or deer combo license.
Youth age 16 and under may hunt with a firearm on public land. All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.
Early antlerless firearm season Sept. 18-19
Early antlerless firearm season is open on private lands only in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units.
During this season, hunters may harvest antlerless deer with a universal antlerless license or with a deer or deer combo license. All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.
Archery hunting
Archery deer hunting is open statewide from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14 and again from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1.
Independence Hunt Oct. 14-17
This firearm deer hunt will take place on private lands, and some public lands requiring an access permit on Oct. 14-17.
During this hunt, a deer or deer combo license may be used for an antlered or antlerless deer. Antler point restrictions do not apply. A universal antlerless deer license or deer management assistance permit may be used to take one antlerless deer only if issued for the area/land being hunted on.
The bag limit for this season is one deer. All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.
Firearms Seasons
The regular firearm season begins on Nov. 15 and continues through Nov. 30. The muzzleloading season in all three zones is from Dec. 3-12. There is a limit of one deer per kill tag.
Harvest a doe
The DNR also is reminding hunters in areas with high deer numbers or in a disease-prevalent area that they might want to consider taking a doe to help in managing the deer herd.
Harvesting does is a key element in deer management. It is important to consider increasing doe harvest in areas with stable or overpopulated deer numbers to ensure that deer numbers stay within healthy population ranges, according to the DNR.
This is especially crucial in known disease areas, where deer numbers often need to be lowered to help minimize the future spread of the disease.
