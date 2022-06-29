CADILLAC — Don’t be surprised to hear the sharp sounds of explosions rippling through the air beginning today and lasting for the next several days.
According to Michigan law, fireworks are allowed to be fired in celebration of the Independence Day holiday from June 29 to July 4, from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. each day.
LeRoy resident Sandra Harris said she doesn’t know too much about the current fireworks laws in Michigan, other than that they seem to be more restrictive now.
“And that’s appropriate,” said Harris, who remembers when she first moved into Rose Lake Forest a number of years ago, and some of the neighbors were shooting off big fireworks displays and blasting loud music until 4 a.m. some nights.
Harris’ friend, Kathy Sinclair, remembers living near the bay in Traverse City and hearing the fireworks during special events, which wasn’t so bad.
What was inconsiderate, however, was when renters of a house next door to hers bought their own fireworks and “fired them off whenever they pleased.”
“I don’t personally like fireworks,” Sinclair said. “And dogs hate them.”
In both Harris’ case and Sinclair’s, the issues seemed to resolve themselves in time, perhaps as a result of feedback from people in the community who also didn’t want to be kept awake all night.
Tustin resident Ray Billett said he doesn’t mind hearing loud fireworks certain times of the year.
“I’m pretty much all about whatever,” Billett said. “It’s the holidays and it’s summertime.”
Bob Burgin and his daughter, Amanda, were at Jeff’s Fireworks in Cadillac on Tuesday stocking up for the weekend ahead.
Bob said he thinks the state laws concerning fireworks usage are adequate, particularly for him, because he lives in a rural area and doesn’t have to worry too much about bothering the neighbors.
Outside of the hours set aside by the state, Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities — villages, townships and cities — the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.
“Local government officials who assume that their municipality is simply following state law by not passing a fireworks ordinance may be inadvertently putting zero restrictions on fireworks usage in their community. This may not be what they intended, but it is what the state law puts forth,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “If no action is taken at the local government level, state law allows for fireworks to be used all year long. Simply put, if there is no local ordinance restricting fireworks, then there are no local fireworks restrictions in your municipality.”
Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed after 11 a.m. on the following days:
• December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1
• The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.
• June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.
• July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.
• The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.
State law requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited from personal property. It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property or another person’s property without their express permission.
State law makes it illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
“If you do plan to shoot your own fireworks, remember these are explosives and that, if used incorrectly, can cause irreparable injury and harm,” Sehlmeyer said. “Take every safety precaution, especially with the more powerful consumer-grade devices such as firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles, to avoid tragedy.”
According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, when there are fire-related incidents involving consumer, low impact or illegal fireworks resulting in property damage, injury or death of another person, individuals are subject to a misdemeanor or felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years and fines of up to $10,000 or both.
LARA offers the following tips when purchasing and handling fireworks:
ALWAYS
• Follow the manufacturer’s directions.
• Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.
• Keep people and pets out of range before lighting fireworks.
• Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and highly flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
• Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them.
NEVER
• Buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or use unlabeled fireworks — they are for professional use only.
• Experiment with or make your own fireworks.
• Allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
• Try to re-light “duds” or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. (Rather, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)
• Point or throw fireworks at other people.
• Carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
While seemingly harmless compared to their larger consumer-grade counterparts, sparklers have injured a significant number of young children. The Consumer Product Safety Division reports that injuries often happen when children are poked with the sparkler wires and badly burned. More than 50% of sparkler-related injuries happen to kids under age 14 across the country. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and can cause grass fires if thrown on the ground.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, children aged 5-9 are more than twice as likely as other age groups to be injured by fireworks when looking at relative risk based on population totals of each age group.
But it’s not just children who become injured by fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the greatest percentage of emergency room visits for fireworks-related injuries happens among people 25-44 years old (34%).
Injuries to the hand or finger are most common (31%), followed the head, face or ear (22%), leg (17%), eye (14%), trunk or other (10%) and arm (6%).
Males account for 70% of fireworks-related injuries.
