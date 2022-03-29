CADILLAC — It’s almost time to sleuth like Scooby and the gang to find the hidden Cadillac Lions Club medallion.
Through the week of July 1-7, Cadillac Lions Club Medallion Hunt sponsors will be dropping one clue a day on 107.9 CDY to lead community members closer to the hidden medallion. Although difficult to find, hunters will know they’ve come across the specially made Lions medallion because it’s been printed with an image of Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.
Clues will get easier throughout the week, and if participants missed it live, they can head to local clue stop locations Michigan Coffee Co., G and D Party Store, Bob Evans and Primos BBQ to read the clue of the day that’s posted inside.
Using the given clues, hunters will be guided to a location within the city limits of Cadillac, and if they’re first to claim the medallion, they’ll be the winners of a $300 cash prize donated by Emmi’s Closet (previously known as Your Sister’s Closet).
Cadillac Lions Club President Timothy Anderson said his medallion hunt team puts a lot of effort and research into picking their location and writing up clues. In years past, they’ve gone to the historical society to find inspiration for a memorable hiding spot around town.
Successfully following the clues can often depend on how well people know the area.
“Two years ago it was hidden in a pear right next to the football stadium, and there was a lot of clues leading up to where it was,” Anderson said. “You gotta know the area, know some of the history of Cadillac, to figure out where it’s at.”
Hunting for the medallion is an opportunity to win some cash, but it also gives people the chance to get outdoors and spend some time walking around the place they call home.
Because of its outdoor location, Anderson said they were able to run the hunt through the COVID-19 pandemic, which now puts them at their fourth year in a row.
“You’re not involved in crowds, you could leave to go home,” he said. “You could go out with your wife and kids. There was really no chance of bumping into a lot of people while doing this.”
Last year, the club counted about 374 players, and Anderson said they’re hoping for even more this year.
Previously, they had participants checking in on the Facebook place to let the club know they’d be playing, but now they’ll be required to secure a virtual ticket with Eventbrite. This way, Anderson said they’ll have a much better idea of exactly how many people were out there searching for the medallion.
To sponsor the medallion hunt and the educational opportunities of students in the area, local businesses can make a donation toward a series of $1,000 Lions Club scholarships for the Wexford Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center. A new $500 tier has been added this year, and Anderson said several groups have already donated.
“We would welcome more direct scholarship sponsors, more $500 level. We could use a couple more clue stop location sponsors, which are the ones that read the clues off on the radio,” he said. “We’ve got people that contact us every year to be a part of this. We just hope it keeps growing, and maybe one day we get 30 years in.”
More information on this year’s Cadillac Lions Club Medallion Hunt, where to secure a ticket and where to donate can be found on their event Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.