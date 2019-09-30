CADILLAC — Wednesday would be a bad day to let your kids play hooky.
Oct. 2 is the day in the fall that the state of Michigan uses to determine official student count numbers. Every student, well, counts.
“Student count is very important as this is what our funding will be based on for the school year,‘ said Scott Akom, superintendent for Mesick Consolidated Schools. Akom said he is expecting Mesick’s numbers to be “a little down‘ this year.
It’s an especially uncertain year for school districts because legislators and the governor had not yet agreed on a budget as of Friday, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told state employees to plan on showing up for work on Tuesday.
“We are concerned about the state budget not being finalized and what it could mean for education across the state if the government goes into shutdown,‘ said Len Morrow, superintendent for Manton Consolidated Schools. Morrow expects Manton’s enrollment to hold steady.
For the small districts in the Cadillac News coverage area, a few families can make a big difference.
“We have had several families move out of the district and out of the state for employment,‘ Akom said. “When families with multiple children move, (that) can make a big difference in our enrollment.‘
It’s not enough for students to simply show up to school on count day — they also have to attend “all classes‘ according to a Michigan Department of Education info sheet.
However, the state does have provisions for excused and unexcused absences, so long as the student attends school within 30 days (if the absence was excused) or 10 days (if the absence was unexcused).
There’s a second student count day in the spring (Feb. 12, 2020). However fall attendance numbers represent 90% of state funding.
“The fall count is particularly important because it is weighted heavier than our spring count when it comes to funding from the State,‘ said Buckley Community School Superintendent Jessica Harrand.
Buckley is expecting enrollment “to be considerably up from last year,‘ Harrand said.
While school attendance on Oct. 2 can make a difference to your school district’s bottom line, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown stressed the importance of regular attendance throughout the school year and said it’s something her district is focusing on.
“We know that regular attendance is critical for students’ success in school, social and emotional learning as well as the physical benefits of routines, regular meals, and daily physical activity,‘ Brown wrote via email.
CAPS, which is “partnering with our families to ensure that there are no barriers to our students attending school regularly,‘ is expecting K-12 enrollment to be just over 3,100 students, Brown said. That’s an increase over the spring 2019 student count.
Besides funding, student count also helps schools plan staffing and program funding, Brown said, citing the district’s virtual program and building projects. CAPS is preparing to transition to K-5 buildings next year.
