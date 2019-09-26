CADILLAC — Liquor and hunting licenses could be in short supply if a possible state government shutdown lasts for too long.
Inexpensive but novel spirits like “Hot Damn‘ might be the first to go, a local liquor store owner told the Cadillac News.
Liquor stores get spirits (not beer and wine) from distributors. The Liquor Control Commission manages the re-ordering process. If the government shuts down, the commission won’t process orders from liquor stores, the state budget office told the Cadillac News.
If the shutdown is short, there won’t be a booze shortage because stores already have inventory, explained Kurt Weiss, a state budget office spokesperson. He estimated that it would take 7-10 days before stores would feel an impact from a state government shutdown.
A few items might run out at local stores in a week’s time, estimated Chuck Helmka, co-owner of C and E Market on Division Street in Cadillac.
Hunters and anglers could also feel the effect of a government shutdown if they don’t already have their licenses; the Department of Natural Resources won’t be selling hunting licenses during a shutdown.
Even people who typically buy their licenses from sporting goods stores or other retailers will be affected, Weiss said. The system they use to sell the licenses won’t be up and running.
Archery season for deer starts Oct. 1, which is also the first day of the potential government shutdown. A “limited number‘ of conservation officers will be in the woods.
State parks would close in the event of a shutdown; people who are in the campground the day before will be asked to clear out by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. The DNR has started communicating with people who have reservations, alerting them that their reservations may be canceled.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether hunters will be permitted to hunt on state land; Weiss said the DNR is looking into that question. Previous state government shutdowns in recent years lasted only a few hours.
Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office warned customers that branch offices would close in the event of a shutdown.
“Secretary of State offices will be open until 5 p.m. Sept. 30 but customers are urged to complete their transactions using alternative services if possible as many branch offices are expected to be exceptionally busy in the last days of September,‘ the department warned in a news release.
Customers can use self-service kiosks to renew their tabs, so long as the kiosk is not in a Secretary of State office.
The department said it is urging law enforcement officers to use “discretion‘ when dealing with motorists whose license or plates may have expired during a shutdown period. Moreover, the department says you won’t be charged a late fee so long as you renew your license and/or plates “as soon as possible‘ once the shutdown ends.
