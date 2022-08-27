CADILLAC — With fall sports starting up across Northern Michigan, cross country runners at area school districts are getting more and more serious about their routines.
Cadillac High School varsity coach Tim O’Malley said at the beginning of the season, runners settle in to their lifting, hills-running and speed-running regimens.
“We’re seeing who shows up,” O’Malley said.
While the rubber meets the road for all cross country athletes at the beginning of the school year, O’Malley said those who worked out in the summer have a leg up on everyone else.
This summer, O’Malley said they had a group of 20-25 kids who consistently showed up for practice on a voluntary basis; compared to past years, this is quite a large group.
Those who kept their practice routines up in the summer are about four to six weeks ahead of those who didn’t, and that difference manifests itself in the performance of athletes early in the cross country season, O’Malley said.
Given the dedication already shown by many of the runners, and the return of a number of kids who were on the team last year, O’Malley said he’s feeling very optimistic about this year and the next.
For Cadillac Junior High School cross country runners, coach Ann Bush said the big focus at the beginning of the season is team building.
For an activity like running that can be exhausting and sometimes monotonous, Bush said having a team around you for support makes a huge difference.
One of the things they do to build camaraderie among runners is a “family fun run.” Bush said during these runs, the team members build relationships with each and learn how to encourage, cheer each other on and push each other to new levels of performance.
Bush said the runners also get to know each other through team dinners, meals and ice cream after some of the runs, and by going to the mall in Traverse City every year together.
For the junior high students, Bush said the emphasis is more about getting them involved in school activities than anything, which is why they also encourage participation in other fall sports such as volleyball, football and soccer.
Returning runners Evan Johnson, Isaac Richter, Masyn Wing, Addie Main and Ella McInerney shared some of the reasons they’re excited to get back into the swing of the cross country season this year.
Johnson said he was motivated to stay in shape, to which Wing joked that he probably stayed home all summer and played video games.
Wing added that the team bus rides are always a lot of fun because they’re an opportunity for him to show off his chocolate milk-chugging skills.
McInerney agreed that team bus rides are one of her favorite parts of the season.
For Richter, one of the most interesting things they do during the season is jump over hay bales during their meets at Marion.
Main said she was looking forward to the start of school because she would be among the oldest students in the junior high. She added that she’d also be much faster than the new sixth-graders coming on to the cross country team.
