REED CITY — This is the time of year when folks are striving to keep their New Year resolutions. And among the favorite resolutions are the ones concerning exercise and losing weight.
Debbie Yost, who owns and operates RC Fitness in Reed City along with husband Tony, says there is always an influx of new clients in January and February and she’s naturally happy to see that, though not everyone who starts on the path of fitness continues to follow through.
“This is a popular time for a lot of people to start exercising and making healthy lifestyle choices,‘ said Debbie, a native of Hart, Michigan who is going into her seventh year keeping the doors of RC Fitness open to the public with her husband.
Some people are starting afresh, she noted, and others are rededicating themselves to a resolution they have made at other times in the past.
What matters is making the decision.
“People who start exercising and making better decisions about nutrition and diet never have regrets if they stay with it,‘ she said.
“It doesn’t just make them feel better mentally and physically; it helps them in so many different ways with things like diabetes and medications. The benefits of fitness are endless.‘
Debbie and Tony and the staff at RC Fitness have seen many success stories through the years. It all starts with making the decision to say yes to a healthier lifestyle.
“It’s for people of all ages no matter their present level of fitness,‘ she said.
“We do an assessment when you come and see us and help you get started on the right path. You start slowly and build up from there. People are surprised how much just 15 to 30 minutes of cardio three times a week can make them feel better about themselves. The big thing is they have a plan moving forward now and they learn to enjoy it and look forward to coming in.‘
Debbie said they show the new clients how to operate and properly read the panels for the treadmill and other equipment and also how to gauge their heart rate and learn how to burn calories.
“If you’re sweating then you’re benefiting,‘ she said.
The staff also provides instruction for the weight machines because building muscle is as important to overall fitness as doing cardio. The big thing is striking the proper balance between the two as well as proper technique.
Another critical aspect to fitness that is too often neglected is the nutritional side of it, especially for those who want to lose weight as well as get fit.
“Exercise is 20 percent of it and nutrition is 80 percent,‘ Debbie noted.
“You can exercise and still not lose any weight if you don’t change your unhealthy eating habits at the same time. You can’t outrun your fork.‘
Yost, a certified health coach, offers a solution for that as well to those who are interested. She provides one-on-one nutrition counseling along with access to things like shakes, bars and “crunchers‘ along with meals and other dietary products that aid in maintaining a healthier lifestyle and ultimately losing weight.
“The nice thing is that it works,‘ she said.
“The program provides all the vitamins and minerals you need and it causes your body to work to your behalf. If you follow the program, you lose weight. The program is set up for success. It’s healthy and it’s also fulfilling and it’s designed to work for all age levels.‘
Yost said she meets privately with clients because losing weight is a private matter. It’s a monthly program that doesn’t require registration fees and people can do it as long as they choose. No pressure.
“If you’re interested, check us out,‘ she said.
RC Fitness is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There is a key fob available for Sundays and during the hours when the facility is not staffed. Clients also have access to free tanning when the facility is staffed.
