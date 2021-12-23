CADILLAC — On Wednesday, Rexair employees at the factory in Cadillac and the corporate offices in Troy made good on a continued commitment to helping the community.
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s annual Christmas bunch in Cadillac, RexAir employees spent money to try and win various prizes that ranged from an air fryer to a paid day off from work. The end goal, which has been the same for several years, was to donate the money raised to the Cadillac Salvation Army. The company also matched the employee contribution dollar for dollar.
What that meant is on Wednesday is Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin received a check for $44,712. While the money is needed for the Salvation Army to do the work it does in the community during 2022, Duskin said it means more knowing the organization has community support.
“It means a whole lot to be able to have that kind of support coming from a group, one donor. It is wonderful to be able to have a partner like that within the community and knowing that we can turn around and put it right back into the community,” Duskin said.
Although the donation to the Salvation Army was part of the activities Wednesday, RexAir general foreman Tim Payne said Wednesday’s event is a celebration for the employees. The company provides the breakfast brunch and they also get an update from RexAir Vice President of Manufacturing Mark Howie.
That update includes a review of the past year, a look ahead and the amount of raise every employee would be getting. As for the donation, Payne said it speaks to the generosity of the staff and the company’s willingness to support the community.
“It takes a lot of work and the generosity of the people is just amazing,” Payne said. “I don’t think there is a proper word to explain how important that is to the community to have this type of dedication and a culture that we’ve created here. The loving, giving culture and goes all the way from our CEO through our VP and all of our employees.”
Stacey Johnson has been with RexAir for five years and she said it is amazing what happens every year and the giving that happens. To say there is a lot of Christmas spirit every year would be an understatement.
“Everyone works really hard leading up to this. So to have this is very uplifting for everybody to give back to the community,” she said. “It’s really an emotional ride and I think it is very uplifting.”
For Howie, Wednesday’s event is the perfect example of how the factory is like a family of 200 people who look out for each other. So by helping the Salvation Army, which looks out for the community, is just an extension of that family atmosphere they are trying to build at the Cadillac Factory. He also was quick to point out that this wasn’t just a management endeavor or donation but everyone at the plant.
Wednesday’s event also allowed Howie to announce that the power nozzle line was coming to the Cadillac facility, which speaks to the commitment the company has to Cadillac and the community.
“It’s something that’s very, very important to this plant because it says that we’re committed to being here by bringing in a line from outside and putting it back in operation here,” he said. “We can depend on the quality of things that are produced in this plant and that’s a big reason to do it. This plant is not going anywhere right now, and we need to keep it here.”
With the good news of the power nozzle line coming to Cadillac, Howie said he is hopeful for a good 2022 and one that could be busier than 2021. He also said if supply chain issues can get straightened out that will be a big relief as it has been an issue during the past two years. Things that used to take four weeks to get are now taking 16. If those delays are addressed, Howie said that would make things the easiest for the plant.
