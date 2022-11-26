CADILLAC — Mike Newell estimates that by the time Caberfae Peaks opens, he’ll have examined around 1,400 pairs of skis.
As a technician at the resort, Newell is responsible for testing each pair of skis to make sure all the bindings are releasing properly.
Unlike a pair of skis that you’d buy in a store, which have permanent bindings, Newell said Caberfae’s skis are adjustable to fit a range of foot sizes. They’re also specially designed so that malfunctioning bindings can easily be switched out with working ones.
When he notices that a binding isn’t releasing properly, Newell replaces it. In total, the process of testing each binding and replacing the malfunctioning ones takes about three weeks.
As of last week, however, Newell didn’t have to replace any bindings, as the oldest skis at the resort were purchased only two years ago, and about 75% of the other skis either were brand new last year or just purchased this year.
While they also examine the snowboards, Newell said the process is not as extensive because they don’t have releasable bindings like the skis.
Wendel Sluiter, Caberfae rental manager, said during a typical season, they rent out about twice as many skis as they do snowboards.
Tuning up the skis, snowboards and other equipment for rent by customers is just one of the numerous tasks that need to be completed before the resort is ready for the start of the season.
General Manager Pete Meyer said staff throughout the summer work on the resort’s chairlifts, snowmaking equipment, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to make sure they’re working properly by the time snow arrives.
The maintenance staff this year also constructed a number of new features, including a 40-by-90-foot pole barn that eventually may be used as a shop, upper and lower lift shacks, loading and unloading ramps, and one of the biggest projects in the resort’s history — a triple chairlift to the top of East Peak.
In the days and weeks leading up to opening day, staff perform last-minute odds and ends duties such as cleaning rooms in the hotel and repairing worn-out amenities (drinking fountains, light fixtures, chairs, etc.)
As of press time, Meyer said they planned to be open the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.