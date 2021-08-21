MCBAIN — A lot of work goes into preparing for the first day of school.
McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said there are numerous details that have to be ironed out before the first students walk through the doors and with the district’s first day set for Aug. 25, right now is crunch time.
Akom said one of the most time-consuming and laborious processes they go through during off months is interviewing, vetting and hiring teachers and staff members for available positions. Akom said they had to make even more of these hiring decisions than normal this year, with the opening of the McBain Little Wheels Preschool.
He said they also have to coordinate the various volunteers that help out with school activities; while they couldn’t rely as much as volunteer help last year because of the pandemic, Akom said they’re hopeful this year they’ll be able to return to that tradition.
Another major undertaking in getting ready for the upcoming school year is making sure the bus fleet is in working order, down to every turn signal, headlight and windshield wiper.
Akom said drivers also have to familiarize themselves with the pickup and drop-off points of the newest crop of McBain Elementary kindergarten students — no small feat.
Inside the school buildings, Akom said they have to wax all the hallway and classroom floors for aesthetic and preservation purposes.
They also have to make sure computers and other technology are in working order, change the filters on the HVAC units and troubleshoot any facility maintenance problems that may arise.
One of the big adjustments the district will be making this year is ensuring students wear masks on buses.
Since public transportation is overseen by the federal government, Akom said the district has no choice but to require mask usage, as that is a federal mandate.
Within the district itself, McBain Rural Agricultural Schools will not be requiring students to wear masks — a decision that many other districts in Northern Michigan also have made.
Akom said the board of education took many factors into consideration when making this decision, foremost among them the safety of students.
Ultimately, Akom said the decision to not require masks was made based on the data from last year that indicated schools weren’t major spreaders of the virus.
He said the social and emotional learning of students also was an important factor they took into account when considering whether or not to mandate masks.
Akom said he’s hopeful this school year will more resemble a school year before COVID-19 happened but he added that they’re committed to being flexible and following public health mandates when they’re handed down.
“I think things will be more normal than last year but we’re also trying to prepare for the uncertainties that might pop up,” Akom said.
