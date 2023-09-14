LAKE CITY — Lake City’s annual Festival of the Pines begins this Friday and soon the streets will be filled with lumber-themed decorations.
The festival pays homage to Missaukee County’s Christmas tree industry, which is one of the largest in the state.
But how did the industry become so prominent in the county and grow to where it is today?
To understand how the industry established itself in Missaukee County, all you have to do is dig up the soil. MSU Extension Christmas Tree Educator Bill Lindberg said the soil around the county is fairly light and drains well.
It is not too heavy and there’s not too much clay disrupting water flow.
The land itself was also cheap to develop. Lindberg said the land cost may also be lower compared to other parts of the state.
“You can grow Christmas trees fairly well compared to maybe other crops such as corn or beans,” he said.
According to a 2017 survey, Missaukee County has 48 Christmas tree farms that are farming more than 8,400 acres, Lindberg said. These farms produce 571,000 trees annually.
One of the largest Christmas tree farms in the county is Dutchman Tree Farms. Marketing Director Kate Dodde said the farm has been growing Christmas trees since the 1960s, before selling their first tree at the Atlanta Farmers Market in 1972.
Over the decades, the farm has expanded to three shipping locations all inside Missaukee County. The farm’s most recent expansion was its greenhouse, which is designed to help the farm speed up the growing process for their trees by two years.
One of the goals behind this newest facility is to help Dutchman continue its expansion into other markets across the county.
One of the main ways Christmas farms like Dutchman impact the local community is by providing jobs. Dodde said they have around 60 full-time employees and their families the company supports year-round.
With all the trees being shipped out of the area, Dodde said the industry also invites lots of truck drivers to come through and stop at local businesses while they travel.
Aside from the Christmas trees themselves, the industry also benefits others. Lindberg said farms that produce seedling can sell their products to area Christmas tree farms.
Due to all the farming supplies Christmas tree farms use like fertilizers and tools, he said supply stores also benefit from the industry. Some tree farms also sell greeneries like wreaths or garlands to expand their product line.
While the industry remains strong, the number of farmers has gone down, Dodde said. This is because many of retiring with no one to take over.
Others have resorted to selling their farms to larger Christmas tree farms.
“The generation is just not there to do it,” she said. “That’s the big thing is that there are Christmas tree farmers that want to get out and there’s not really the legacy to take it over.”
It’s not all doom and gloom for the industry. Dodde said she has been to several other state shows where there are younger couples starting up their own farms.
Since it takes over a decade to grow Christmas farms, she said these young farmers are still a few years away from harvesting and selling their trees for the first time.
“There is a younger generation who wants to enter the industry,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure what challenges they’re going to face, especially with the price of land, but there is a younger generation that wants to carry this on and some of them are starting completely from scratch.”
Demand for Christmas trees still remains high, especially for Dutchman’s choose-and-cut operation. Dodde said they’ve noticed more people coming back to cut down a real Christmas tree after first doing so with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They just really enjoyed that experience, so now they’re coming back,” she said.
This high demand has been going on for years, Lindberg said. In recent years, he said Fraser Firs have become the most popular tree, but farms are also selling a fair number of spruce and pines trees.
There has been a battle to keep up with demand in the Christmas tree industry. Dodde said supply has been tight because the 2008 recession affected how many trees were being planted.
Since farmers were planting enough trees, it became harder for customers to find the specific species of Christmas tree or tree size they were looking for.
Dodde said things have been turning around and expects the supply to catch up with the demand.
“In the next couple of years, there should be plenty of trees,” she said.
“Supply should not be an issue at all and we’ll continue to see the quality of trees continue to increase and the height of trees is going to continue to increase because the supply is just going to be caught up to the demand.”
