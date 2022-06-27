LAKE CITY — The Fourth of July is less than a week away and that can only mean one thing: the return of the Greatest Fourth in the North in Lake City.
With the four-day festival a week away, Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Director Stephani Escalera said things are coming together.
“We’re just wrapping up everything and getting our list of volunteers and getting them scheduled in,” Escalera said. “The board is very excited, and we’re all excited that we can put on this event this year.”
With a new group of people on the Chamber board putting the festival together, including herself, Escalera said they’re excited to bring the festival back this year.
“I think it’s just going to be a great time,” she said.
Despite struggles local businesses have faced this year the festival has received a lot of support from the community, Escalera said.
“Everybody is having a hard time coming back from COVID-19, so to get the support from the community is awesome,” she said.
For this year’s GFITN, Escalera said there will be a full slate of events, including a few that haven’t been held since 2019. Starting on Friday, July 1, Escalera said they will be holding a Business After Five event at the event tent from 5 to 7 p.m. At this event, she said the Chamber wants to give local business owners an opportunity to network with one another.
Kids Day will return on Saturday, July 2 with the kid’s parade scheduled to go at 10 a.m. Along with the parade, Escalera said there will be a pair of magic shows, including an animal one, and a coloring contest put on by 2 The Moon Bakery.
The Lake City Area Fire Department is also going to set up bounce houses and a dunk tank for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
One of the big events making a reappearance is the carnival, which will operate all four days from noon to 10 p.m. Escalera said they plan to have everything set up west of the high school.
“The carnival is exciting to bring back,” Escalera said. “You can see the excitement from people that I’ve spoken with.”
The main event on Saturday will be the fireworks, which are set to go off at dusk from Miltner Beach over the lake.
On Sunday, July 3, Escalera said the Merritt Speedway is having a pair of races and its big firework show that night. Other activities going on include a Euchre Tournament at the American Legion and a Paint and Sip from 2 to 4 p.m.
On the Fourth of July, the Lake City Athletic Booster is hosting its annual 5k race at 7:50 a.m. and 10k race at 7:45 a.m.
At 10 a.m., Escalera said the Chamber is holding its grand parade in the downtown area. At 8 p.m., she said they are holding a boat parade at the downtown city docks. She said participants will design their boats in lights and sail along Lake Missaukee.
Other events going on throughout the weekend include carriage and wagon rides, an arts and crafts show, vendors, and live music at night.
For this year’s GFITN, Escalera said they’re also bringing back the beer tent. This tent will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. in the city park. Inside the tent, she said there will be six tables available, with room for around 60 people including employees.
For drinks, Escalera said they will be selling five tickets for $10. To control the drinking, she said people will be limited to a total of 10 tickets, with drinks costing two tickets each.
Escalera said there will be three to four types of beer offered. The last call for drinks would be at 9:30 p.m. Guards will be stationed at the tent to check IDs and place wristbands on people. They will also ensure no one leaves the tent with their drinks.
During the day, Escalera said the tent will be used for family-friendly activities, which are still in the works.
In addition to the events and other activities, Escalera said they’re having a raffle. At $10 for three tickets, she said people will have the chance to win a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. The second-place winner will receive two vintage-style bikes, and the third place will receive a 10-foot-6-inch paddleboard. The drawing for the car will happen at 10:15 p.m. at the city park free stage.
Escalera said volunteers will be walking around and selling tickets throughout the weekend. Tickets will also be sold at the information booth the Chamber will have set up at the festival. Exclusive GFITN T-shirts will also be sold at the information booth.
To register for the parades, Euchre tournament, and other events, Escalera said people can visit the Chamber’s new website: https://missaukeechamber.com.
Despite some concerns about the gas prices, Escalera said they’re anticipating between 15,000 to 20,000 people.
“We’re hoping that we won’t lose too many due to the gas prices, but I think they’ll still come out,” she said.
As the Chamber puts the finishing touches on this year’s festival, Escalera said they are thankful for the community support and are looking forward to the festival.
“Every day there’s stuff to do, so I think the board is pretty happy about where we’ve come for this year and excited to see the turnout for it,” Escalera said.
Friday, July 1
• Ardis Missaukee District Library July Book Sale
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
210 S. Canal Street
• Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church Giant Garage Sale
Friday & Saturday, July 1 and 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
• Blair Acres Wagon & Carriage Rides
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Prices $10 Adult, $5 per child. Kids 3 and under are free with paying adult.
Located at the high school next to the carnival
• Vendors
Noon to 10 p.m.
City Park Parking Lot.
• Native Amusements Carnival
Noon to 10 p.m.
Located East of Lake City High School
• Missaukee Historical Museum OLE Bath House Museum
Noon to 4 p.m.
Missaukee County Park
• Business After 5
5 to 7 p.m.
Event Tent
• Greatest 4th in the North Event Tent
5 to 10 p.m.
City Park Parking Lot.
A $5.00 wrist band grants your entry for the day during our operating hours. You must be 21 years old to enter with a valid photo ID.
• Honeybadger
6 to 8 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• PBR Band
9 to 11 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
Saturday, July 2
• Ardis Missaukee District Library July Book Sale
9 a.m. to Noon
210 S. Canal Street
• Blair Acres
Wagon & Carriage Rides
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Prices $10 Adult, $5 per child. Kids 3 and under are free with paying adult.
Located at the high school next to the carnival
• Kid’s Parade
10 a.m. Line-up, 10:15 a.m. start
Line-up in the circle drive of the Lake City High School.
• Magic Show
11 to 11:30 a.m. and Noon to 12:30 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Animal Magic
1 to 2 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Kids Color and Smile, hosted by 2 The Moon Bakery
2 to 3 p.m.
Event Tent
• Steak-O at the Lake City Eagles 3884
2 to 4 p.m.
4154 W. Houghton Lake Road
• Missaukee Historical Museum OLE Bath House Museum
Noon to 4 p.m.
Missaukee County Park
• Native Amusements Carnival
Noon to 10 p.m.
Located East of Lake City High School
• Vendors
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
City Park Parking lot
• Bouncers & More with the Lake City Fire Departments
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — by donation
Across the road from EZMart/Mobile gas station
• Arts & Crafts Show
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Downtown Open Space
• Greatest 4th in the North Event Tent
5 to 10 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
A $5.00 wrist band grants your entry for the day during our operating hours. You must be 21 years old to enter with a valid photo ID.
• Merritt Speedway’s Independence Day Celebration
7 to 11 p.m.
4430 E. Houghton Lake Road
• Scott Lewis Band
6 to 8 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• North44
9 to 11 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Fireworks at dusk
Sunday, July 3
• Arts & Crafts Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Open Space
• Bouncers & More with the Lake City Fire Departments
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — by donation
Across the road from EZMart/Mobile gas station
• Vendors
10AM-10:00PM • City Park Parking lot
• Missaukee Historical Museum OLE Bath House Museum
Noon to 4 p.m.
Missaukee County Park
• Native Amusements Carnival
Noon to 10 p.m.
Located East of Lake City High School
• Euchre Tournament
Cost is $10. Double elimination
Location American Legion
• Paint & Sip 2:00-4:00PM
Hosted by: Sandy Wiltzer from Brushed Blessings
• Blair Acres Wagon & Carriage Rides
4 to 7 p.m.
Prices $10 Adult, $5 per child. Kids 3 and under are free with paying adult.
Located at the high school next to the carnival
• Greatest 4th in the North Event Tent
5 to 11 p.m.
City Park Parking Lot.
A $5.00 wrist band grants your entry for the day during our operating hours. You must be 21 years old to enter with a valid photo ID.
• Evangelical Presbyterian Church Outdoor Summer Concert
6 p.m.
5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
• Midwest Dueling Piano’s
6 to 8 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Derailed
9 to 11 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Merritt Speedway’s All-Star Late Model Challenge to win $10,000!
7 to 11 p.m.
4430 E. Houghton Lake Road
Monday, July 4
• Lake City Athletic Boosters Annual Greatest 4th in the North Race
6 a.m. Registration, Start times: 2K-7:30 a.m., 5K-7:50 a.m., 10K-7:45 a.m.
You can pre-register until July 2nd online at everalracemgt.enmotive.com/events/register/2022-greatest-4th-in-the-north
Downtown City Park
• Greatest 4th in The North Grand Parade
10 a.m.
Native Amusements Carnival
Noon to 10 p.m.
Located East of Lake City High School
• Annual Masonic Center 408 Pancake Breakfast
7 to 11 a.m.
$8 Donation — Kids 10 & under FREE
201 Prospect Street (Corner of Prospect & Canal Street)
• Ox Roast
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Church — 506 E. Lincoln Street
• Bouncers & More with the Lake City Fire Departments
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Across the road from EZMart/Mobile gas station
• Blair Acres Wagon & Carriage Rides following the Parade
Prices $10 Adult, $5 per child. Kids 3 and under are free with paying adult. Located at the high school next to the carnival
• Vendors
Noon to 10 p.m.
City Park Parking Lot
• Arts & Crafts Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Open Space
• Missaukee Historical Museum OLE Bath House Museum
Noon to 4 p.m.
Missaukee County Park
• Greatest 4th in the North Event Tent
5 to 11 p.m.
City Park Parking Lot.
A $5.00 wrist band grants your entry for the day during our operating hours. You must be 21 years old to enter with a valid photo ID.
• Tyler Roy
2 to 4 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Empty Canvas
5 to 7 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Martin Hutchison and Band
8 to 10 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
• Parade of Boats
Registration at 8 p.m.
Parade will make a tour around Lake Missaukee and end back at the dock
Downtown City Dock
• Drawing for 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT FWD Turbo
10:15 p.m.
City Park Free Stage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.