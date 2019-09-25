CADILLAC — The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity has named Amy Gibbs its new executive director.
“I am beyond excited to step into this role and continue to make a difference in the lives of people in our community,‘ Gibbs wrote to Habitat partners.
Gibbs has a bachelor’s degree in business leadership with a focus on small business management. A Cadillac native, Gibbs has served on numerous boards, fundraisers, and is active in the Rotary Club. She is a past owner of a local floral business and has worked as an accountant for two local firms.
But throughout her career, community service has been her passion.
Now, she has her “God Job.‘
“I have always been involved with community service work and I’ve loved it,‘ she said. “It’s been really important to me. Now I get to do all the things I love to do to help people in our community be successful and live a good life. Every day I am at peace with the decision.‘
“During our search for the new executive director, we looked for the right person with the leadership qualities, community-oriented passion, and diverse skill sets necessary to lead our organization,‘ said Jason Black, board president. “We are confident that we have found that person with Amy.‘
Wexford Habitat merged with Osceola Habitat in July of 2015 to help families achieve their dreams of owning their own homes.
Since it was established locally 31 years ago, the nonprofit has served 37 families with permanent housing and has completed 15 “A Brush with Kindness‘ projects that include exterior painting, landscaping and minor repair services.
This year the theme for Habitat is “Service to Shelter‘ and Wexford-Osceola Habitat will be placing two veteran families into housing this year.
“With continued support we have unlimited possibilities,‘ Gibbs said.
The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Festival of Dreams fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Cadillac Grill.
For more information contact: director@wexfordhabitat.org or call (231) 775-7561.
