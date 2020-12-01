Gift cards to be given at free flu shot clinics

This year getting your flu shot might be a great way to curb your appetite, too.
Beginning Tuesday, and continuing in the coming days and weeks, eight drive-through flu shot clinics are scheduled including two in the Cadillac area and one in Manistee. A fourth clinic is scheduled for next week in Mesick.
“This is a great opportunity for families with small children as there is no need to unpack them from the vehicle and into a building and back‘ Bethanie Dean, RN and District Health Department No. 10 Immunization Coordinator said. “This also makes it easier for our seniors and disabled population to get vaccinated.‘
Grant funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the multiple Wexford County Adolescent Health Centers also are providing every individual who receives a flu shot at any of the drive-thru clinics in Cadillac or Mesick a $5 Subway or Little Caesar’s gift card. Those going to the clinic in Manistee will receive a Subway gift card, according to DHD No. 10 spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor. The gift card is not one per vehicle or family but a gift card for every person getting a vaccination, including children.
The first local clinic will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Cherry Grove Fire Department, 4830 M-55, followed by a clinic at the Haring Township Fire Department, 505 Bell Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4. Another drive-through clinic is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Mesick Bus Garage, 615 S. Clark St. All three clinics are for anyone 6-months or older.
There also will be a clinic held in Manistee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Manistee Road Commission, 8946 Chippewa Highway.
Participants will have the option to bill insurances for the vaccine, if available, but will not be charged any fees. Participants do not have to have insurance to receive a free flu vaccine at any of these events.
With the clinics happening due to the collaboration of several entities, DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said it was teamwork that made this possible. In all, there are eight drive-through flu shot clinics scheduled, but only three are scheduled in Wexford County.
“We are grateful for the efforts and collaboration across multiple organizations to deliver this important public health service," Hughes said. "Not one single entity had the capacity to do this alone. By pooling our resources, we can now reach more community members than we would have individually. This is public health at its best.‘
For those who have not received their flu shot and who cannot make one of the upcoming events, additional clinics are available through local health departments or by calling your primary care provider.
These drive-through flu shot events are made possible by several partners, including the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department, District Health Department No. 10, Grand Traverse District Health Department, Manton Adolescent Wellness Center, Mesick Adolescent Wellness Center, Munson Healthcare, Northwest Michigan Health Services, Viking Wellness Center, Visiting Nurses Association, and the Wexford Adolescent Wellness Center.
