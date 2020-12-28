Tens of thousands of dollars were infused into the downtown economies of Cadillac and Lake City within the course of a couple hours last week.
Businesses in both cities participated in the “Our Town‘ program created by Consumers Energy that matched the amount that customers spent on gift vouchers to be reimbursed at those businesses.
In the Our Town program, Consumers Energy allocated $500,000 to 55 communities throughout Michigan to be used as a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards people buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount they can spend in downtowns across the state.
In Cadillac, Consumers Energy matched $12,000 worth of vouchers and in Lake City, the utility company matched $6,500 worth of vouchers — bringing the combined total going to local businesses in this area to $37,000.
Consumers Energy left it up to each participating community to determine how the program was to be run.
Michelle Reichert, with the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, said they decided to spotlight local restaurants, which have been hit particularly hard by the dine-in limitations imposed by the state to control the spread of COVID-19.
Lake City held their event on Saturday, and participating restaurants were A and L Trading Post, Lake City Taphouse, BC Pizza, Don’s American Pizza, Lake City Family Diner, The Patio on the Main, 2 The Moon Bakery, Pancho Villa Mexican Grill and the Shoreline Cafe.
“What a blessing it was for our community,‘ Reichert said. “Each of the nine restaurants sold out within a half hour. The community support was overwhelming and all the business owners are so thankful. (I’d like) to thank our community for the continued love, support and kindness they are showing supporting our local neighbors. Thank you to Consumers Energy for letting us be able to give our nine local restaurants an easier end of the year. Our communities may be small but the hearts are huge.‘
The response was just as positive in Cadillac.
Tereesa Arn, with the Downtown Cadillac Association, said they sold out of vouchers within two hours on Tuesday.
“It was crazy, in a good way,‘ Arn said.
In Cadillac, 23 businesses and organizations participated in the program: Above and Beyond Screen Printing, Ace Hardware, After 26 Depot, Baker College, Blossom Boutique, Brinks Framing, Cadillac Family Pharmacy, Cadillac News, Cadillac Tuxedo, Clam Lake Beer Company, City 2Shore Realty, G and D Pizza and Party Store, Horizon Books and coffee, Jimmy John’s, Makse Boutique, Mercantile Bank, Primos BBQ/Willow Market, Serendipity, The Sweet Shop, Toy Town, The Ultimate Gift Shop, War Games North and Your Sister’s Closet.
Arn said most of the vouchers were sold between 9 and 10 a.m., when they opened up the phone lines for orders. At 10 a.m., the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce office on Lake Street opened to around 30 people who were waiting in line to buy vouchers in person.
Most of the buyers purchased the maximum number of vouchers they were allowed, which was $175 worth.
While vouchers were sold out before some people had a chance to buy any, Arn said one person commented she wasn’t even disappointed because it meant local businesses were being supported.
“This is money that immediately went back into the community,‘ Arn said. “Everyone who knew what this money was going toward was excited about that.‘
