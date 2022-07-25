Gingrich, Wanstead and Johnson running for Osceola County Road Commission

REED CITY — Three candidates are in the running for Osceola County Road Commission in the upcoming August primary.
Candidates include Alan Gingrich, Alan Johnson, and Jim Wanstead. The Cadillac News sent each individual candidate a list of identical questions. A Cadillac News questionnaire was sent to Johnson and Wanstead, but they did not respond. Alan Gingrich’s responses are as follows.
ALAN GINGRICH
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: I have 4 children: Alan, Douglas, Monica and Dawson. My approach to government is that I believe that the government needs to be transparent with its citizens. As a road commissioner, I like to visit the townships and ensure that standards are where they need to be. I also visit the township meetings, and inform them of any necessary changes, both good and bad.
Q: What are the most prominent issues facing the Osceola County Road Commission today? If elected, what is your plan to resolve at least one of these issues?
A: The most prominent issue we have right not is not having enough employees to complete the work that the Road Commission would like to complete every year. Another issue we are facing is budgetary. We do not have the funds to complete all of the road construction being requested by the townships every year. What I will do to solve this issue is involve myself with the Township Boards to develop, plan, budget, and submit road construction plans as early as possible, so the Commission can budget and plan as effectively as possible.
Q: In your opinion, which areas across the county are most in need of attention from the commission?
A: By visiting the Township Boards, I listen to the citizens and get their perspective on which roads are most important to them, and the townships prioritize the projects they would like to see completed. In my personal opinion, the one area in most need of attention is 210th Ave and 17 Mile going to the Pine River High School. We are hoping to resolve this issue with a grant to get it paved.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office position you’re seeking?
A: I believe that the core responsibilities of the Commissioner are policies and budget. Working with management to hire good employees is also important, as well as working with the townships to satisfy their needs. This is why I believe the two incumbents should be re-elected. During a time with so many uncertainties in regard to future funding and inflationary pressures, experience is what Osceola County needs.
Q: What do you believe is the importance of a road commission to its county residents?
A: The importance of the commission is so that the citizens have an outlet to raise their concerns regarding the safety of the roads they drive on. While not every issue will be able to be acted upon, we are here to listen and make the citizens feel heard. We can explore many options to resolve issues.
Q: Are there any roads within the county that you believe are a safety/vehicle hazard? If so, how do you believe these hazards can be best addressed?
A: There are several intersections in the county that we are currently addressing with more signage, reflectors, and lights to make them safer. But specifically, 210th Ave. and 17 Mile Rd. leading to Pine River Area Schools needs addressed; we are working with MDOT to find grants and funding to pave that section of road to make it safer for the students.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it, and what were you convicted for?
A: No.
