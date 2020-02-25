CADILLAC — Almost 2,000 cases of Girl Scout cookies arrived in Cadillac on Monday.
Troop leaders and volunteers were waiting with pizza and pop.
“That’s not unusual at all,‘ said Steve Szczepaniuk, the truck driver who delivered the cookies in a semi. “And they’re very excited, especially when I’m early. I was 40 minutes early today.‘
Szczepaniuk delivered almost 4,000 cases of cookies on Monday across several communities.
The first Cadillac stop, at Reliable Fabrication Services, was his second-to-last for the day, having dropped off 1,100 cases in Big Rapids and 600 in Reed City. The rest, about 200 cases, were headed to the cookie “cupboard‘ for Girl Scouts in Wexford and Missaukee counties. The cupboard is for cookies that will be sold on-the-spot, whereas most of the cookies delivered on Monday were intended for people who had ordered the treats from a Girl Scout.
A case typically holds 12 boxes of cookies.
For the second year in a row, Reliable Fabrication Services agreed to host the cookie drop-off, free-of-charge.
“We like to help out,‘ said Adam Vanderhoef, an employee and the owner’s son-in-law. The cookies are usually in the business’s loading area for about a day.
If you ordered cookies from a Girl Scout, you’ll probably start to get your deliveries soon.
If you haven’t ordered cookies but you want them, Girl Scouts will start selling them out of booths on Friday, according to Holly Pennoni, a volunteer product sales manager for the Girl Scouts service area in Wexford and Missaukee counties. There are about a dozen troops in the service area and between 100 and 200 girls.
At the national level, Girl Scouts say the cookie sales help scouts learn goal setting, money management and people skills, among other qualities.
Proceeds from the sales fund operating costs, outings for the scouts and charitable donations, if the troops choose to donate.
In Cadillac as with the rest of the country, the Thin Mint is the most popular cookie, followed by Peanut Butter Patties and Caramel DeLites (you may know them as Tagalongs and Samoas; the cookies are basically the same but come from a different baker).
Local Girl Scouts have managed to stave off a price increase other parts of the country are paying. Cookies are $4 per box.
Learn where you can find cookies by visiting https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/How-to-Buy.html.
The first cookie booths will be at Latitude 44 in Manton on Friday and at Walmart in Cadillac on Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.