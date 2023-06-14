CADILLAC — The last three Girl Scouts of Troop No. 2461 received their Ambassador badges on Saturday in Cadillac — a fitting end to nearly two decades of service to the community.
The weekend ceremony marked the end of the troop, which will be dissolving, its number never again to be assigned to another Girl Scout troop.
Marian Dull was assigned the number 2461 for the troop she formed 17 years ago; Dull became a troop leader after being introduced to the club by her granddaughter, who was in kindergarten at the time.
At 88 years old, Dull said health issues had begun to compromise her ability to lead the troop, which is the reason she decided to step down.
“If you can’t do 100%, it’s time to leave,” Dull said. “But I’m going to miss it. It’s not very often you find something you enjoy doing. I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Dull said getting to know all the girls is one of the things she’ll miss most about being involved in Girl Scouts.
“All the different personalities and interests,” Dull said, adding with a chuckle, “and everybody all wanting to talk at once.”
Something that Dull thinks sets Girl Scouts apart from many other clubs is the trait of a good leader to understand the girls in their troop at a very deep level.
“Learning all your girls and their wants and dislikes,” Dull said. “Working with them and listening to them. You have to have a lot of patience, because you’re working with a lot of different types of girls.”
Dull said another rewarding aspect of being involved with Girl Scouts is seeing how much the community supports the club, including its various fundraising activities.
“Citizens and business owners have always been very good to us,” Dull said.
Sherry Fifarek took over as troop leader from Dull a few years ago, and is mother to two of the three girls in the troop, 16-year-old Toni and 15-year-old Beth. The other girl in the troop is 15-year-old India Fauble.
“Watching the girls grow up (in Girl Scouts) has really been a blessing,” Fifarek said. “I think it provided them with opportunities they wouldn’t have had with other clubs.”
Toni told the Cadillac News what she’ll miss most about the Girl Scouts is all the trips they took. Beth said she’ll most miss all the “crafts, baking and making memories.”
One of the special things about Girl Scouts, Fifarek said, is that individual troops can focus on projects and activities that are unique to the area where they’re located.
For instance, troops in more urban areas might choose go on walking trips downtown, learn to sew, or engage in projects to help senior citizens; while troops in rural areas might engage in more outside types of activities such as camping.
Fifarek said Troop No. 2461 had a pretty good mix of just about everything.
“It was not an easy decision for either one of us to make (to dissolve the troop),” Fifarek said. “But ultimately, it was the best decision to make ... (Dull) became like a family member to us. She resembled a grandma figure to the girls — somebody they can trust and talk to about anything ... I felt the same way myself.”
While Troop No. 2461 is no more, there are a number of other troops still in the area.
To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit gsmists.org
